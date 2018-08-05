King apologizes for causing San Sebastián crash

Ben King led Neilson Powless around a corner during the chase at 2018 U.S. Pro National Championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

A touch of wheels in the hectic lead-in to the final climb at Clásica San Sebastián Saturday knocked two key climbers out of the race — Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Mikel Landa (Movistar).

A day later, American Ben King (Dimension Data) took to Twitter to apologize for the crash.

I am sincerely sorry to the riders who crashed as a result of my accident today. I looked back for my teammates when the rider beside me came across my front wheel. It's terrible when something like this affects yourself but worse when it affects others. I hope everybody is ok. — Ben King (@BenKing89) August 4, 2018

King went on to finish 63rd in the 228.7km one-day race.

Bernal just finished his debut Tour de France. He was a key climbing domestique who helped his Sky teammate Geraint Thomas win his first yellow jersey. The 21-year-old Colombian suffered “serious facial trauma,” according to Team Sky’s website.

“Egan [Bernal] suffered a serious facial trauma. He is awake and talking. He has had a precautionary scan to assess for further injuries which revealed a nasal fracture and maxillary injury,” the statement read.

Landa was also stretchered off the course near San Sebastián with 20 kilometers to go.

His Movistar team said he suffered a “non-displaced fracture of the spinous process in his lumbar vertebra L1.”

The Spaniard was expected to race the Vuelta a España after a disappointing showing at the Tour de France. Although he’ll require two to three weeks of rest, he may still start the three-week Spanish tour.