Key stages at the Vuelta a Espana

The 17km climb to La Rabassa will serve as the end of stage 19. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

FLORENCE, Italy (VN) — The 2018 Vuelta a España promises to twist and turn with known and new climbs throughout the three weeks of racing. From Málaga, where the race starts Saturday with a time trial, until the final tests in Andorra, the stars will be on alert.

This year, the big names the field include Richie Porte, Adam and Simon Yates, and former winners Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, and Fabio Aru.

“Everyone racing will find something in this route, that is why I think we are going to see a race with a lot of quality and uncertainty, and my wish is for the Vuelta to live up to its unpredictable label,” race director Javier Guillén told the EFE news agency. More Vuelta news Pinot extends with Groupama-FDJ, will lead team at Vuelta

Urán to head up EF’s GC bid at Vuelta

Martin, Aru set to make Vuelta start for UAE

Kwiatkowski next in line at Sky’s grand tour factory? More Vuelta news Pinot extends with Groupama-FDJ, will lead team at Vuelta Pinot will lead Groupama-FDJ at the Vuelta, and he'll ride on with the team into 2019 and 2020.

“The overall should be decided at the end, the route includes the triptych to Camperona, Praeres de Nava, and Lagos de Covadonga, a demanding time trial, and the final days in Andorra that can turn over the general classification.”

Malaga

The 8-kilometer time trial in the south of Spain will not produce big differences, but the seconds add up in the fight over three weeks. Strong time trial riders like Porte will want to take an early advantage in stage 1 that will allow them to go immediately on the defense.

Alfacar

The stage 4 Alfacar finish is short, but seriously steep. The general classification climbers will have their first battle here north of Granada. It climbs 12.4km to reach Sierra de la Alfaguara. The middle section is the toughest, at 11 percent.

The new climbs

Stages 14 and 17 both end with climbs up the Praeres in Asturias and Balcón de Bizkaia — both of which the Vuelta has never featured on its menu. The riders will be deep into the three-week tour by this point. The Praeres is a very demanding mountain climb that reaches 15 percent to finish at 750 meters above sea level. It is not much, but two weeks of racing beforehand and several sharp climbs in stage 14 will make the difference.

Balcón de Bizkaia at its steepest, 23.5 percent, hits as hard as climbs such as Monte Zoncolan or Alto de l’Angliru, but it lasts only 7.3km and averages a “gentle” 4.3 percent. It is supposed to be just as hard as the Praeres climb, running over a recently paved road on the Mount Oiz in the Basque Country.