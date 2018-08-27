Gesink injured in training crash in Colorado, doubtful for worlds

Gesink shortly after his crash. Photo: Felix Magowan

Dutch rider Robert Gesink was injured in a training crash on Sunday outside of Boulder, Colorado, and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Gesink, 32, was training in Colorado to visit his girlfriend and train for the upcoming WorldTour races in Quebec City and Montreal. He crashed along a rough stretch of asphalt along Highway 36 on the north side of the Colorado town.

Gesink suffered two broken ribs and a broken collarbone in the accident. He told VeloNews that he also underwent a brain scan, and the results of the scan were inconclusive. Gesink said he will likely be off of the bicycle for several months, which puts his participation in the upcoming world championships in jeopardy.

The Dutch rider has a history of concussions, and suffered a head injury after crashing during the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Suisse. That crash kept Gesink out of the racing lineup for much of the 2016 season.