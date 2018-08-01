Cycling industry mourns loss of Dave Whittingham

A fixture of the American cycling industry, Dave Whittingham of Boulder, Colorado died Monday at age 67.

Whittingham crashed while on a bike ride outside of Boulder on July 20 and suffered a head injury. He was in a coma on life support for 10 days before he died.

Whittingham was the owner of DRW Design, a Boulder-based marketing company in operation since 2000.

He was also known for crafting specialty awards and trophies. He handmade the last four Lifetime Achievement Award trophies for the Bicycle Product Suppliers Association (BPSA).

“Dave was the ultimate team player,” says Ray Keener, executive director of BPSA. “We worked together on dozens of projects over the decades, and you could always be sure of two things: He would show up with creativity and dedication, and his kindness and understated manner would make everyone around him better.”

Whittingham was a longtime booster of youth cycling, having supported Boulder’s Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures as well as the Colorado High School Cycling League.

Kate Rau, director of the league says that he handmade close to 100 unique awards for the league since its inception in 2010. The whimsical trophies were usually made with recycled materials. He insisted that each was a special design despite the extra work that entailed.

Previously, Whittingham worked in marketing for Wheels Manufacturing, Maverick Bicycles, and SmartEtailing. From 2001-2005, he was the marketing manager for Inside Communications Inc., the company which previously owned VeloNews.

Early in his career, he managed The Spoke bike shop in Boulder in the 1970s.

Whittingham is survived by his son Sam and his daughters Meredith and Laurel.

The staff of VeloNews and Pocket Outdoor Media extends its sympathies to Whittingham’s family and friends.