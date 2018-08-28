Colorado Classic winner Mannion signs with Rally

Gavin Mannion, winner of the men's time trial, made it two victories in a row for UHC between the men's and women's races at the Colorado Classic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Gavin Mannion, overall winner of the 2018 Colorado Classic, is headed to Rally Cycling next season.

“I’ve actually been talking with Jonas [Carney, Rally’s performance director] since ’09 back when he was directing Kelly Benefit Strategies,” Mannion said. “The program has been taking some big steps these past couple seasons and the timing was just right for me to finally be able to come aboard.”

Mannion, who turned 27 last week, has spent the last two seasons with UnitedHealthcare. That long-running team’s uncertain future has left numerous riders in limbo this summer, with many fielding questions throughout the recent Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and the Colorado Classic regarding their plans for next year. Mannion now has his plans secured for 2019 on the heels of what has been the finest stretch of his career.

He rode to second overall at both the Tour of Utah and the Cascade Cycling Classic in 2017, and snatched a stage victory and a second-place finish at the Tour of the Gila this year before his impressive showing in Colorado. Those results marked a major step forward for the Massachusetts native, confirming the promise he showed early in his career as an under-23 rider.

According to Rally, the Mannion deal was inked immediately after his timely win at the Colorado Classic.

He will join a growing stable of North American GC talents next year on the Pro Continental team that is hoping to continue adding to its calendar of races in Europe.

“Gavin has proven himself to be one of the very best in North America over the last couple of years,” Carney said. “He’s super consistent and still a young guy who is improving. We need more depth on our team as we transition to a heavier European schedule. Gavin is a logical pick, as he checks all the boxes and will easily integrate with our existing riders.”