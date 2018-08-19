Colorado Classic: McCabe sprints to victory; Mannion seals overall title

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory with a well-timed move on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic, beating out Ty Magner (Rally Cycling) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel). His teammates Gavin Mannion and Serghei Tvetcov crossed the line safely to seal first and second overall, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) rounded out of the final podium in third.
The final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic featured a circuit around downtown Denver on a 14.6km course that started and finished at the Velorama Festival. The course took the peloton by Coors Field, through North Capitol Hill and Uptown to City Park and back. They completed 8 laps for a total of 114-kilometers.
The day started with an attack by hometown favorite Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) and James Piccoli (Elevate KHS) and the two were eventually joined by Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) and Ed Anderson (Hagens Berman-Axeon). However, they failed to pull out a large gap, and were caught by the peloton with 36km remaining in the stage. Phinney attempted a counter-attack, but couldn’t break the main group’s reach.
After a few kilometers of attacks and counter-attacks, Nickolas Zukowsky of Silber Pro Cycling set off on a solo move that restored order to the race. The sprinters’ teams set a hard but controlled pace on the front while the young rider pulled out a 20-second advantage.
Inside the final lap, Jelly Belly took control at the front, while UHC and Rally jostled for position behind. With 2km to go, the LottoNL-Jumbo team of yesterday’s winner, Pascal Eenkhoorn, attempted to overtake the trains of Rally and UHC, but couldn’t make it around. Going into the final turn, McCabe, Magner, and Lewis were in the prime positions. McCabe started his sprint last, but found an opening along the barrier and was able to sprint by for a definitive stage win.
McCabe’s teammate Mannion rolled over the line a few positions behind to seal his overall win, giving both riders a much-needed win as the clock winds down on their UnitedHealthcare team.
Colorado Classic Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:04
|2
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|3
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|4
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|5
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|6
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|7
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|8
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|11
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|13
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|14
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|,,
|15
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|16
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|17
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|18
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|19
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|20
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|21
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|22
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|23
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|24
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|26
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|27
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|28
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|29
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|30
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|31
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|32
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|33
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|34
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|35
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|36
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|37
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|38
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|39
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|40
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|41
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|42
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|43
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|44
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|46
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|47
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24
|48
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|50
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|51
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|52
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|53
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36
|54
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:42
|55
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:51
|56
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|57
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|0:55
|58
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|59
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:00
|60
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|61
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|1:18
|62
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:23
|63
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:44
|64
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|65
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:55
|66
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:59
|67
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|68
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:14
|69
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:21
|70
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|4:45
|71
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5:30
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:05:37
|2
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22
|4
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29
|6
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33
|7
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42
|8
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|9
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|10
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:02
|12
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03
|13
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|1:10
|14
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|1:12
|15
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|17
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23
|18
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:27
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:28
|20
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:38
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41
|22
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|1:44
|23
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:53
|24
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:02
|25
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|26
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:22
|27
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:24
|28
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2:30
|29
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:32
|30
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:38
|31
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:58
|32
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:24
|33
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:25
|34
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:37
|35
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:53
|36
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:54
|37
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:13
|38
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:34
|39
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|5:06
|40
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|5:27
|41
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|8:00
|42
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|8:34
|43
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10:03
|44
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10:34
|45
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:18
|46
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:57
|47
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15:13
|48
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:19
|49
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|50
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|15:59
|51
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|16:59
|52
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|17:06
|53
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:18
|54
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17:47
|55
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|18:08
|56
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|18:18
|57
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:48
|58
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18:59
|59
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:17
|60
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|19:37
|61
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|19:47
|62
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|20:17
|63
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:20
|64
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:34
|65
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|21:12
|66
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:01
|67
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|23:13
|68
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|24:03
|69
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:13
|70
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|25:41
|71
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|28:38
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|3
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|24
|4
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|5
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|6
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|17
|7
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|9
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|13
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|15
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|16
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|18
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|19
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|20
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|21
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|5
|22
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|23
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|1
|26
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|2
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|3
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|4
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|6
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|8
|7
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|8
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|10
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|11
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|12
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|14
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9:06:10
|2
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30
|3
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:37
|4
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|0:39
|5
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|6
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:29
|10
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:49
|11
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:05
|12
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:51
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52
|14
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04
|15
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:40
|16
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:01
|17
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:46
|18
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|15:26
|19
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|17:45
|20
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:15
|21
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|19:04
|22
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|19:14
|23
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|19:47
|24
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:40
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27:18:07
|2
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:36
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:17
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:29
|6
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|7
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:44
|8
|Aevolo
|4:01
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03
|10
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|8:35
|11
|Silber Pro Cycling
|11:38
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:34
|13
|303Project
|18:24
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|26:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.