Colorado Classic: McCabe sprints to victory; Mannion seals overall title

Travis McCabe puts an exclamation point on UHC's race week with a win in Stage 4 in downtown Denver. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory with a well-timed move on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic, beating out Ty Magner (Rally Cycling) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel). His teammates Gavin Mannion and Serghei Tvetcov crossed the line safely to seal first and second overall, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) rounded out of the final podium in third.

The final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic featured a circuit around downtown Denver on a 14.6km course that started and finished at the Velorama Festival. The course took the peloton by Coors Field, through North Capitol Hill and Uptown to City Park and back. They completed 8 laps for a total of 114-kilometers.

The day started with an attack by hometown favorite Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) and James Piccoli (Elevate KHS) and the two were eventually joined by Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) and Ed Anderson (Hagens Berman-Axeon). However, they failed to pull out a large gap, and were caught by the peloton with 36km remaining in the stage. Phinney attempted a counter-attack, but couldn’t break the main group’s reach.

After a few kilometers of attacks and counter-attacks, Nickolas Zukowsky of Silber Pro Cycling set off on a solo move that restored order to the race. The sprinters’ teams set a hard but controlled pace on the front while the young rider pulled out a 20-second advantage.

Inside the final lap, Jelly Belly took control at the front, while UHC and Rally jostled for position behind. With 2km to go, the LottoNL-Jumbo team of yesterday’s winner, Pascal Eenkhoorn, attempted to overtake the trains of Rally and UHC, but couldn’t make it around. Going into the final turn, McCabe, Magner, and Lewis were in the prime positions. McCabe started his sprint last, but found an opening along the barrier and was able to sprint by for a definitive stage win.

McCabe’s teammate Mannion rolled over the line a few positions behind to seal his overall win, giving both riders a much-needed win as the clock winds down on their UnitedHealthcare team.

Colorado Classic Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:24:04
2MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
3LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
4AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
5BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
6CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
7BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
8EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
10HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
11MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
13HECHT GageAevolo,,
14WINN Chris303Project,,
15PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
16HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
17MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
18WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
19BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
20DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
21BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
22JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
23BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon,,
24SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
25CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
26TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
27SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling,,
28BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
30SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
31HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
32ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling,,
33HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
34CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
35POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
36MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
37EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
38PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
39STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
40PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
41VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
42PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
43ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
44DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
45BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
46EASTER Griffin303Project,,
47POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:24
48DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
49ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
50OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
51FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
52EASTER Cullen303Project,,
53CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott0:36
54KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:42
55REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:51
56WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
57STEPHENS Austin303Project0:55
58JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
59FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:00
60LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
61HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling1:18
62GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:23
63SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:44
64MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
65CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:55
66NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:59
67COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
68SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:14
69DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon2:21
70NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project4:45
71ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling5:30
RankNameTeamTime
1MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:05:37
2TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15
3CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22
4HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:27
5DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29
6MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33
7PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:42
8SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:52
9BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
10CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:02
12BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03
13VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo1:10
14HECHT GageAevolo1:12
15EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:14
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
17POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott1:23
18SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:27
19POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:28
20JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:38
21BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:41
22ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling1:44
23EASTER Griffin303Project1:53
24BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon2:02
25STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:21
26MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:22
27OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:24
28LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:30
29ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling2:32
30HOEHN AlexAevolo2:38
31MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:58
32BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon3:24
33HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:25
34EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:37
35PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy3:53
36AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3:54
37SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:13
38ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon4:34
39EASTER Cullen303Project5:06
40MURPHY KyleRally Cycling5:27
41COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources8:00
42MAGNER TyRally Cycling8:34
43FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling10:03
44WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo10:34
45LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy12:18
46JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:57
47SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling15:13
48FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:19
49PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
50HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo15:59
51HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling16:59
52WINN Chris303Project17:06
53WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy17:18
54SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis17:47
55PATE DannyRally Cycling18:08
56KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources18:18
57REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon18:48
58NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18:59
59CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:17
60HAIDET LanceAevolo19:37
61ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling19:47
62GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling20:17
63DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon20:20
64DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo20:34
65NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project21:12
66DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo22:01
67STEPHENS Austin303Project23:13
68BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling24:03
69CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott24:13
70CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling25:41
71SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy28:38
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources34
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team27
3HECHT GageAevolo24
4EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo22
5AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy22
6MAGNER TyRally Cycling17
7MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
8SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo8
9TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
10HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott6
11CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
12PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
13PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
14BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon6
15BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon6
16BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
17CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
18EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5
19ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon5
20HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5
21HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo5
22CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
23ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling4
24FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
25VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo1
26WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
2DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
3MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
4HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15
5SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6HECHT GageAevolo8
7EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7
8CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5
10SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
11EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3
12FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
13EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
14STEPHENS Austin303Project1
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9:06:10
2BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30
3VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:37
4HECHT GageAevolo0:39
5EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:41
6POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott0:50
7POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:55
8JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05
9BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:29
10MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:49
11HOEHN AlexAevolo2:05
12BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon2:51
13HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:52
14EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:04
15SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:40
16ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon4:01
17FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:46
18HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo15:26
19KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources17:45
20REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon18:15
21HAIDET LanceAevolo19:04
22ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling19:14
23DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon19:47
24CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott23:40
RankNameTime
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27:18:07
2Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:36
4Trek - Segafredo3:17
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:29
6Rally Cycling,,
7Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:44
8Aevolo4:01
9Mitchelton-Scott4:03
10Hagens Berman Axeon8:35
11Silber Pro Cycling11:38
12Israel Cycling Academy12:34
13303Project18:24
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling26:32

