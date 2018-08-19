Colorado Classic: McCabe sprints to victory; Mannion seals overall title

Travis McCabe puts an exclamation point on UHC's race week with a win in Stage 4 in downtown Denver. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to victory with a well-timed move on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic, beating out Ty Magner (Rally Cycling) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel). His teammates Gavin Mannion and Serghei Tvetcov crossed the line safely to seal first and second overall, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) rounded out of the final podium in third.

The final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic featured a circuit around downtown Denver on a 14.6km course that started and finished at the Velorama Festival. The course took the peloton by Coors Field, through North Capitol Hill and Uptown to City Park and back. They completed 8 laps for a total of 114-kilometers.

The day started with an attack by hometown favorite Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) and James Piccoli (Elevate KHS) and the two were eventually joined by Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) and Ed Anderson (Hagens Berman-Axeon). However, they failed to pull out a large gap, and were caught by the peloton with 36km remaining in the stage. Phinney attempted a counter-attack, but couldn’t break the main group’s reach.

After a few kilometers of attacks and counter-attacks, Nickolas Zukowsky of Silber Pro Cycling set off on a solo move that restored order to the race. The sprinters’ teams set a hard but controlled pace on the front while the young rider pulled out a 20-second advantage.

Inside the final lap, Jelly Belly took control at the front, while UHC and Rally jostled for position behind. With 2km to go, the LottoNL-Jumbo team of yesterday’s winner, Pascal Eenkhoorn, attempted to overtake the trains of Rally and UHC, but couldn’t make it around. Going into the final turn, McCabe, Magner, and Lewis were in the prime positions. McCabe started his sprint last, but found an opening along the barrier and was able to sprint by for a definitive stage win.

McCabe’s teammate Mannion rolled over the line a few positions behind to seal his overall win, giving both riders a much-needed win as the clock winds down on their UnitedHealthcare team.