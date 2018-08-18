Colorado Classic: EenkHoorn wins stage; Mannion defends lead

Pascal EenkHoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the queen stage of the Colorado Classic on Saturday, with Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) coming in second and third. The overall lead of Mannion was put under pressure all day but was saved when the race came together inside the final kilometer.
After the stage, overall leader Mannion said the formation of an uber-strong early breakaway forced his UHC to ride full gas in order to save his leader’s jersey.
“We were nervous all day. We never really felt, at least I never felt, super confident. It was pretty much the eight strongest guys in the race that were in the break so to have four of my teammates keep them within a minute and then to ride them back in the finish was pretty amazing. When they started splitting up with 10k to go, that was kind of when I thought we had a pretty good chance of catching them.”
Despite his coup attempted being treated in the final few kilometers, Carthy said he had no regrets about going all in to topple UHC’s lead.
“Being in third, for a race like this you’ve got to try and win. We gave it everything.”
The EF Education First-Drapac put the peloton under pressure 20km into the 161km long stage during the first climb of the day up Lookout Mountain, which allowed the breakaway to forge clear. It consisted of Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski and Daniel Martinez from the EF Education First-Drapac team, as well as Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly) and Bryan Sanchez (Holowesko Citadel). The high pace allowed EF to stack the breakaway with three riders that were all within 30-seconds of the race lead, and once the gap was established, Carthy was crowned the virtual race leader.
As the race crested the high point of the day of Cragmont Drive and faced an 82km mostly downhill run-in to the finish in Denver, the break held a gap of a 1:20 while Mannion’s UHC was struggled to reel them in.
UHC failed to put a serious dent in the break’s gap during the long, fast ride down to Denver. At times, they even leaned on development team Aevolo and rival GC team Rally Cycling. Despite these hiccups, the breakaway began to turn on itself at the sprint point with 14km remaining. Carthy jumped out of the group to take the 3-second time bonus and was followed by his teammate Dombrowski, as well as Howson, and Skujins.
After losing contact, Swirbul, Sanchez, and Martinez were quickly distanced and absorbed by the severely reduced peloton. With 4km remaining and the gap to the remaining breakaway down to 14-seconds, Mannion’s teammate and second-place overall Serghei Tvetcov lept from the field and quickly bridged across the falling gap. Skujins attacked on a slight uphill a few moments later, and Tvetcov was the only rider able to follow. Not content to simply sit in the wheels, the Romanian began putting in huge pulls with Skujins in an attempt to take the stage win and overall lead.
Despite the duo’s best efforts, the gap continued to fall, and a rider from the Silber team attacked from the peloton and caught the pair inside the kilometer. While it briefly looked like he may stay away, the LottoNL-Jumbo team of Eenkhoorn went to the front and set a fast pace that reeled him in and set up Eenkhoorn for the stage win. The young Dutchman crossed the line for a convincing stage win, while Mannion rolled across in third place to secure his overall lead.
With the hard climbing behind them, the peloton faces an urban loop through Denver that will likely be a battle of the sprinter.
Colorado Classic Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:42:54
|2
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|3
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|4
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|5
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|8
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|10
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|12
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|13
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|14
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|16
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|17
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|18
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|19
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|20
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|21
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|22
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|24
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|25
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|26
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|27
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|28
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|29
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|30
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|31
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|32
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|33
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|34
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|35
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|36
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|37
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|38
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|39
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|40
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|41
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|42
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|43
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|44
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|45
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30
|46
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|0:47
|47
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10
|48
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00
|49
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|3:57
|50
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|6:30
|51
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|52
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|53
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:56
|54
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|55
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|12:12
|56
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|57
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|58
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|59
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|60
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|61
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|62
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|,,
|64
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|,,
|65
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|66
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|67
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|68
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|69
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|70
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|71
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|72
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|14:25
|73
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|74
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6:41:33
|2
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22
|4
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29
|5
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30
|6
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33
|7
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:46
|8
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|9
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|10
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:02
|12
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:04
|14
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|1:11
|15
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|17
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|18
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23
|19
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:27
|20
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:38
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41
|22
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|1:44
|23
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:53
|24
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:00
|25
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:02
|26
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|27
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:22
|28
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:29
|29
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:32
|30
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2:36
|31
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:38
|32
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:47
|33
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|34
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:08
|35
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:24
|36
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:25
|37
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:37
|38
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|3:43
|39
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:53
|40
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:54
|41
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:13
|42
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|4:42
|43
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5:40
|44
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|6:01
|45
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|8:40
|46
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9:39
|47
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9:43
|48
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:18
|49
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:02
|50
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14:17
|51
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:19
|52
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15:13
|53
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:22
|54
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15:33
|55
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|15:41
|56
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|15:59
|57
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|16:27
|58
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17:00
|59
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|17:06
|60
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:18
|61
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|17:36
|62
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:57
|63
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:59
|64
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|18:08
|65
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|18:54
|66
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:17
|67
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|19:37
|68
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:34
|69
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:37
|70
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|22:18
|71
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:37
|72
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23:46
|73
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|24:03
|74
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|28:38
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6:42:06
|2
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31
|4
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:38
|5
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|6
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|7
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:29
|10
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:49
|11
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:56
|12
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:05
|13
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:14
|14
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|15
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:51
|16
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52
|17
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04
|18
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:40
|19
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5:07
|20
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|13:44
|21
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:46
|22
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|15:26
|23
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|17:03
|24
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:24
|25
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:26
|26
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|19:04
|27
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:04
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|2
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|3
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|4
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|6
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|8
|7
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|8
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|10
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|11
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|12
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|14
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|22
|2
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|21
|3
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|4
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|5
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|8
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|10
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|11
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|13
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|15
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|5
|16
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|4
|18
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|20
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|21
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|22
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:05:55
|2
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:36
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:17
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:29
|6
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|7
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:44
|8
|Aevolo
|4:01
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6:08
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|8:11
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:34
|13
|303Project
|18:00
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|26:08
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.