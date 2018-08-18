  1. VeloNews / News / Colorado Classic: EenkHoorn wins stage; Mannion defends lead

Colorado Classic: EenkHoorn wins stage; Mannion defends lead

Pascal Eenkhoorn came out of nowhere to take the stage three sprint finish after a long chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Pascal EenkHoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the queen stage of the Colorado Classic on Saturday, with Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) coming in second and third. The overall lead of Mannion was put under pressure all day but was saved when the race came together inside the final kilometer.

After the stage, overall leader Mannion said the formation of an uber-strong early breakaway forced his UHC to ride full gas in order to save his leader’s jersey.

“We were nervous all day. We never really felt, at least I never felt, super confident. It was pretty much the eight strongest guys in the race that were in the break so to have four of my teammates keep them within a minute and then to ride them back in the finish was pretty amazing. When they started splitting up with 10k to go, that was kind of when I thought we had a pretty good chance of catching them.”

Despite his coup attempted being treated in the final few kilometers, Carthy said he had no regrets about going all in to topple UHC’s lead.

“Being in third, for a race like this you’ve got to try and win. We gave it everything.”

The EF Education First-Drapac put the peloton under pressure 20km into the 161km long stage during the first climb of the day up Lookout Mountain, which allowed the breakaway to forge clear. It consisted of Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski and Daniel Martinez from the EF Education First-Drapac team, as well as Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly) and Bryan Sanchez (Holowesko Citadel). The high pace allowed EF to stack the breakaway with three riders that were all within 30-seconds of the race lead, and once the gap was established, Carthy was crowned the virtual race leader.

As the race crested the high point of the day of Cragmont Drive and faced an 82km mostly downhill run-in to the finish in Denver, the break held a gap of a 1:20 while Mannion’s UHC was struggled to reel them in.

After being dropped by a strong attack by three EF Education First riders on Lookout Mountain, UHC was forced to chase for almost the entire race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

UHC failed to put a serious dent in the break’s gap during the long, fast ride down to Denver. At times, they even leaned on development team Aevolo and rival GC team Rally Cycling. Despite these hiccups, the breakaway began to turn on itself at the sprint point with 14km remaining. Carthy jumped out of the group to take the 3-second time bonus and was followed by his teammate Dombrowski, as well as Howson, and Skujins.

After losing contact, Swirbul, Sanchez, and Martinez were quickly distanced and absorbed by the severely reduced peloton. With 4km remaining and the gap to the remaining breakaway down to 14-seconds, Mannion’s teammate and second-place overall Serghei Tvetcov lept from the field and quickly bridged across the falling gap. Skujins attacked on a slight uphill a few moments later, and Tvetcov was the only rider able to follow. Not content to simply sit in the wheels, the Romanian began putting in huge pulls with Skujins in an attempt to take the stage win and overall lead.

Despite the duo’s best efforts, the gap continued to fall, and a rider from the Silber team attacked from the peloton and caught the pair inside the kilometer. While it briefly looked like he may stay away, the LottoNL-Jumbo team of Eenkhoorn went to the front and set a fast pace that reeled him in and set up Eenkhoorn for the stage win. The young Dutchman crossed the line for a convincing stage win, while Mannion rolled across in third place to secure his overall lead.

With the hard climbing behind them, the peloton faces an urban loop through Denver that will likely be a battle of the sprinter.

Colorado Classic Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:42:54
2AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
3MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
4LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
5COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
6HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
7ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling,,
8FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
9BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
10WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
12EASTER Griffin303Project,,
13HECHT GageAevolo,,
14MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
16POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
17SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
18OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
19MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
20TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
21BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
22HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
23BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon,,
24BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
25ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
26MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
27VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
28BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
29DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
30CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
31PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
32HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
33POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
34JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
35STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
36EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
37ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
38CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
39SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
40BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
41SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
42FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
43EASTER Cullen303Project,,
44PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
45COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30
46MURPHY KyleRally Cycling0:47
47LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy1:10
48BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling0:00
49MAGNER TyRally Cycling3:57
50HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling6:30
51SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling,,
52PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
53CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott8:56
54NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
55ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling12:12
56WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
57SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
58DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
59REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon,,
60KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
61HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
62JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
63WINN Chris303Project,,
64STEPHENS Austin303Project,,
65CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
66PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
67NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
68DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
69DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
70HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
71SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
72GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling14:25
73CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
74BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
RankNameTeamTime
1MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6:41:33
2TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15
3CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22
4DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29
5HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:30
6MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33
7PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:46
8SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:52
9BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
10CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:02
12BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03
13POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:04
14VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo1:11
15EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:14
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
17HECHT GageAevolo,,
18POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott1:23
19SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:27
20JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:38
21BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:41
22ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling1:44
23EASTER Griffin303Project1:53
24OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:00
25BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon2:02
26STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:21
27MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:22
28SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:29
29ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling2:32
30LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:36
31HOEHN AlexAevolo2:38
32BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling2:47
33CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:53
34MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:08
35BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon3:24
36HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:25
37EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:37
38MURPHY KyleRally Cycling3:43
39PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy3:53
40AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3:54
41ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon4:13
42EASTER Cullen303Project4:42
43COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling5:40
44COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources6:01
45MAGNER TyRally Cycling8:40
46FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling9:39
47WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo9:43
48LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy11:18
49JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:02
50ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling14:17
51FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:19
52SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling15:13
53PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:22
54SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis15:33
55HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling15:41
56HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo15:59
57NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project16:27
58NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17:00
59WINN Chris303Project17:06
60WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy17:18
61KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources17:36
62REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon17:57
63DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon17:59
64PATE DannyRally Cycling18:08
65GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling18:54
66CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:17
67HAIDET LanceAevolo19:37
68DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo20:34
69DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo21:37
70STEPHENS Austin303Project22:18
71CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott23:37
72CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling23:46
73BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling24:03
74SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy28:38
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6:42:06
2BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30
3POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:31
4VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:38
5EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:41
6HECHT GageAevolo,,
7POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott0:50
8JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05
9BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:29
10MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:49
11SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:56
12HOEHN AlexAevolo2:05
13BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling2:14
14CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:20
15BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon2:51
16HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:52
17EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:04
18ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:40
19COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling5:07
20ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling13:44
21FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:46
22HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo15:26
23KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources17:03
24REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon17:24
25DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon17:26
26HAIDET LanceAevolo19:04
27CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott23:04
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
2DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
3MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
4HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15
5SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6HECHT GageAevolo8
7EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7
8CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5
10SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
11EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3
12FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
13EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
14STEPHENS Austin303Project1
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources22
2HECHT GageAevolo21
3EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo19
4AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy15
5MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
6MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
8CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
10BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon6
11COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling6
12CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
13EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5
14HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5
15MAGNER TyRally Cycling5
16ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling4
17HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo4
18FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
19BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon2
20HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1
21WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
22PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
RankNameTime
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20:05:55
2Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:36
4Trek - Segafredo3:17
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:29
6Rally Cycling,,
7Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:44
8Aevolo4:01
9Mitchelton-Scott4:03
10Silber Pro Cycling6:08
11Hagens Berman Axeon8:11
12Israel Cycling Academy12:34
13303Project18:00
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling26:08

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

