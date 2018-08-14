California champ Hall goes to Boels-Dolmans for 2019

Katie Hall won the overall at the 2018 Amgen Tour of California. Photo: Christian Petersen | Getty Images

American Katie Hall, winner of this year’s Amgen Tour of California women’s race, will ride for the high-powered Dutch team Boels-Dolmans in 2019.

“I had a successful season in the U.S. this year, and I am excited to make the jump to Europe with Boels-Dolmans,” said Hall. “I know the transition to Europe can be challenging but this team’s strength, support, and experience will set me up for success.”

The 31-year-old might be underselling her successful 2018 season, given that she also won the Tour of the Gila and the Joe Martin Stage race.

Hall has proven herself in Europe as well, finishing seventh at La Course.

“My ambitions are to be the best team member I can be and to meaningfully attack other teams’ best climbers in the hills and mountains and to put them under real pressure,” Hall added. “I want to create opportunities for my teammates and to capitalize on opportunities that arise for me.”

She has raced for UnitedHealthcare for the last five seasons.