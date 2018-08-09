BMC/CCC offers Tour champ Thomas a job

Geraint Thomas has yet to sign a new contract for 2019. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

LONDON (AFP) — A new Polish cycling team is targeting Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, offering him a contract as he mulls over his future with Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Welshman, who dethroned his teammate Chris Froome as Tour champion last month after years of loyally working for the four-time winner, received the offer from the Poland-based CCC WorldTour. That squad is being formed via a merge between CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice and BMC Racing.

Thomas has said he feels Team Sky and its general manager Dave Brailsford are like family, as he’s been with them since he was 17, but with his contract up at the end of the year he won’t accept any old offer from them out of sentiment.

The Daily Telegraph suggested that Team Sky was prepared to offer Thomas $4.5 million, to which CCC has countered.

“We have made an offer to him and we are waiting for a reply,” CCC WorldTour sport director Piotr Wadecki was quoted as saying in the British media.

“He won the Tour de France, but will he be [Sky’s] number one? There’s Chris Froome who will want to win. With us, Geraint would already know in January that his goal is the Tour de France and we would definitely focus on him.”

Brailsford said he was “pretty positive” Team Sky remained the best home for the two-time Olympic track cycling gold medalist Thomas.

The Welshman was scheduled to be in Cardiff Thursday for a post-Tour reception expected to be attended by thousands of people.