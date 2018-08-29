The August issue of VeloNews is a dirty magazine — no, not that kind of dirty! We’re talking about mountain bike racing.

Right off the top, we have a feature story on America’s most promising cross-country mountain bike racer, Kate Courtney (Specialized). At 22, this talented Californian is already on a trajectory that could lead to world titles and even Olympic medals. Learn more about her laser-focused mindset that has led to her success at an early age.

Speaking of youngsters, Christopher Blevins (Specialized) is another one to watch as the mountain bike season rolls into world championships at the start of September. The 20-year-old can ride a bike — any bike. He grew up on BMX, won an under-23 ‘cross title last January, and moonlights on the road with Hagens Berman-Axeon. But he doesn’t want to be just a bike racer. Blevins has a diversity of interests that give him the potential to be the next star of American cycling.

So where are these up-and-comers getting their start? Many are riding in high school mountain bike leagues that are sprouting up nationwide. These organizations are pumping thousands of kids into the U.S. cycling scene. We examine the impact this has on bicycle racing in America.

And our dirty magazine’s coverage isn’t limited to mountain bike racing either. This issue also includes Chris Case’s in-depth look at what it takes to transform into an endurance machine suited for the Dirty Kanza 200 gravel race. For Case, the 200-mile race proved to be the ultimate crucible for testing the science of endurance.

Plus, this issue of VeloNews inlcudes a Zinn lab that focuses on chain strength and elasticity. As chains have become narrower, have they also become weaker? Lennard Zinn visits the Wipperman chain manufacturing facility in Germany to find out.

Service Course also includes in-depth looks at e-mountain bikes, suspension kinematics, and how to prolong the life of your bike’s shock.

All that and more in the August issue of VeloNews magazine, now available on newsstands at Barnes & Noble.

