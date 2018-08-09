VeloNews / Gallery / Utah gallery: Cresting Mount Nebo in stage 2 Utah gallery: Cresting Mount Nebo in stage 2By Casey B. Gibson • Published August 9, 2018 2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2BMC Racing was in full control early in the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2The field stretched out across the Utah desert. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Rolling through the desert early in the stage, the break put 4 minutes on the field. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Travis McCabe won the first mid-stage sprint over Nielson Powless. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Joe Dombrowski led Michael Woods in the chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Tejay van Garderen took off after Michael Woods and Sepp Kuss following their attack early on the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2The yellow jersey group rounded a switchback on the Mount Nebo climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Brent Bookwalter on the front of the chase for Tejay van Garderen near the top of the Mount Nebo climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2After Michael Woods fell back to the yellow jersey group, Joe Dombrowski chased alone. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Tejay van Garderen led the chase group near the summit of the Mount Nebo climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Nobody there. Sepp Kuss checked for chasers as he entered the finishing straight. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Nielson Powless crossed the line second and saluted his teammate Sepp Kuss. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Aevolo’s Luis Ricardo Villalobos led the chase group home and finished fourth, 32 seconds behind winner Sepp Kuss. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2The stage 2 podium of Sepp Kuss, Nielson Powless, and Kyle Murphy. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Tour of Utah, Stage 2Lotto NL-Jumbo is on a roll with Sepp Kuss in yellow, Nielson Powless in second and the best young rider, and Daan Olivier in the mountains jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com