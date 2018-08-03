  1. VeloNews / Gallery / Photo Essay / Photo Essay: Behind the scenes with Sagan at the Tour de France

Photo Essay: Behind the scenes with Sagan at the Tour de France

By VeloNews.com • Published
From the sprint finishes to the early breakaways on mountain stages, chasing green jersey points, Peter Sagan animated the Tour de France. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the three-time world champion.

Behind the scenes, Sagan is just as entertaining. Photographer Brian Hodes went inside the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus at the Tour to capture the fun.

Peter Sagan horsed around with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates two days before the Tour start. Photo: Brian Hodes
Team manager Ralf Denk (L) talked to Sagan before the Tour, perhaps asking where he got that snazzy haircut. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan sipped a beverage before the Tour began — nonalcoholic, of course. The real beer would have to wait until Paris. Photo: Brian Hodes
Any guesses as to how many re-tweets Sagan might get? Photo: Brian Hodes
It was his goal. And he achieved it, matching Erik Zabel’s record of six green jerseys. Photo: Brian Hodes
Even something as everyday as an under-shirt gets special treatment when you’re the reigning three-time world champ. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan mugged for the cameras on the Thursday before the race started. Photo: Brian Hodes
World champion selfie-taker. Photo: Brian Hodes
Since Daniel Oss puts in so much time working for Sagan at the front of the peloton, maybe he should get a chance to beat him, just once. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan talked to 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali (center) at the teams presentation. Photo: Brian Hodes
The day before the Tour, Sagan made sure his mechanic got his seat height perfect. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan posed with Willi Bruckbauer, the founder and main sponsor of BORA. Photo: Brian Hodes
Photographers followed Sagan’s every move on the last day of training before the race. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan got ready to race before the start of stage 1. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan greeted fans on the morning of stage 2, a race he would go on to win. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan stepped out of the bus — the moment all the fans had been waiting for. Photo: Brian Hodes
And the crowds mobbed the world champion. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan and Denk celebrated his first stage win of the Tour on stage 2. Plus, Sagan took the yellow jersey that day. Photo: Brian Hodes
The Bora team had lots to celebrate at the Sunday night dinner table, having won stage 2 and taken the overall Tour lead. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan saluted the teammates that helped him win his ninth Tour stage. Photo: Brian Hodes
The team posed with its first (and only) yellow jersey of the 2018 Tour. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan slipped on the yellow jersey on the morning of the Tour’s stage 3 team time trial. Photo: Brian Hodes
Since it was a podium jersey, he needed a little help zipping up. Photo: Brian Hodes
For stage 3’s race, Sagan would wear an all-yellow time trial skinsuit. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan surveyed his yellow jersey. Stage 3 was the fourth day of his career wearing the Tour leader’s jersey. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan began his warmup for the 35.5km team time trial. Photo: Brian Hodes
The time trial isn’t his preferred discipline, but Sagan was still focused, prepared to defend the jersey as best he could. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan’s 100% sunglasses have special arms to open up his nasal passages. Photo: Brian Hodes
To cope with the French summer heat, Sagan wore an ice vest prior to the time trial. Photo: Brian Hodes
He also pulled down his skinsuit to let his shoulders breathe. Photo: Brian Hodes
One last trip back into the bus before race time. Photo: Brian Hodes
When you’re the world champ wearing yellow, you get special treatment, like a last-minute lens wipe. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan couldn’t keep yellow in the team time trial, so he greeted the day on stage 4 with a green jersey instead. Photo: Brian Hodes
The fans didn’t seem to mind Sagan’s wardrobe change. Green suits him after all. Photo: Brian Hodes
Inside the bus, Sagan geared up for another sprint stage on stage 4. Photo: Brian Hodes
UCI president David Lappartient (L) spoke with Sagan before stage 4. Photo: Brian Hodes
Peter Sagan caught up with his father before the start of stage 5. Dad would be happy to see his son win later that day. Photo: Brian Hodes
A green selfie stick for the green jersey-wearer. Why not? Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan signed autographs before stage 6 to Mur de Bretagne. Photo: Brian Hodes
Sagan planned ahead for the cobblestones that awaited on stage 9 to Roubaix. Photo: Brian Hodes
Coach Patxi Villa (L) and Sagan on the team bus — what could they be watching? Photo: Brian Hodes
A quiet moment in the dark confines of the Bora team bus. Photo: Brian Hodes
And then it’s off to take on another day of racing at the Tour de France. Photo: Brian Hodes

