Photo Essay: Behind the scenes with Sagan at the Tour de France

Sagan slipped on the yellow jersey on the morning of the Tour's stage 3 team time trial. Photo: Brian Hodes

From the sprint finishes to the early breakaways on mountain stages, chasing green jersey points, Peter Sagan animated the Tour de France. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the three-time world champion.

Behind the scenes, Sagan is just as entertaining. Photographer Brian Hodes went inside the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus at the Tour to capture the fun.