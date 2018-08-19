VeloNews / Gallery / In the Pits: Colorado Classic women’s race In the Pits: Colorado Classic women’s raceBy Dan Cavallari • Published August 19, 2018 Rally CyclingRally’s Emma white plays DJ before the start of Stage 3. One of her teammates accused her of playing Nickleback. White denied the allegations. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comRally CyclingRally’s Abi Mickey warms up before stage 3. The women’s race fought through some wet weather early on in the stage, making for some treacherous cornering. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comTeam meetingThe team paddock was mostly quiet before stage 3, but the intensity was palpable. Teams met informally on coolers or in folding chairs to discuss strategy for the day. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comTeam meetingAs the drizzle began before stage 3, teams took to the vans to hold team meetings and discuss strategy. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comKatie Hall's Orbea OrcaUHC’s Katie Hall took the top step of the podium at the end of the Colorado Classic. She rode this Orbea Orca on her way to victory. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comKatie Hall's OrbeaLike many pros, Hall has taken to the newest trend in saddles: short and wide. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comKatie Hall's Orbea OrcaWe’ve finally come to a place in bicycle design in which the women’s bikes are largely the same as the men’s bike, just in smaller sizes and different touch points. Hall’s handlebars, for example, appear to be quite a bit narrower than most men’s bars. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comJen TetrickJen Tetrick was quick to point out the efficiency and power of the Shimano disc brakes on her Fuji Supreme. She said they offer much better control, especially heading into corners. Tetrick has been racing on discs all season. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comFeedback Sports warm-upAmy D. Foundation riders warm up on Feedback Sports trainers before stage 3. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comEleanor ValezAmy D.’s Eleanor Valez had, hands down, the coolest-looking bike at the Colorado Classic. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comEleanor Valez's SpecializedThe hot pink bike features a leopard-print fork, among other awesome bits of flair. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comEleanor Valez's SpecializedA jarring combo that just works. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comEleanor Valez's SpecializedA testament to the grit of the women’s peloton, Valez’s sprinter buttons are surrounded by some pink repair tape. You do the best you can with the resources you’re given. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comOn your leftPhoto: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comTop cap motivationYou gotta work toward something. Might as well be donuts. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comWoof.Amy D.’s unofficial mascot and bouncer took issue with this VeloNews photographer. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comDon't Worry. Be Happy.Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comSelf-supportedYes, there were support cars during the women’s race too. But it’s always good to be prepared. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comColorado Classic Women's RaceUHC’s Katie Hall defended her GC lead to take the overall win. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comColorado Classic Women's raceThe peloton winds its way past Coors Field in Denver. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comBreakThe wide downtown streets offered ample opportunity for breakways, though the peloton largely stayed together throughout the stage. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comColorado Classic Women's raceThe race was marked by aggressive riding as riders attempted to break away. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.comColorado Classic Women's raceA small move formed but was eventually brought to heel by the teams of the sprinters. Photo: Dan Cavallari : VeloNews.com