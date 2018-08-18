VeloNews / Gallery / Gallery: Colorado Classic climbs Lookout Mountain Gallery: Colorado Classic climbs Lookout MountainBy VeloNews.com • Published August 18, 2018 Colorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainFans rode through Golden and up Lookout Mountain rd. to get a good spot on course at the Colorado Classic. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainThis guy had his hands full. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainWith the road closed to motor vehicles small groups were able to spread out and enjoy a traffic free ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainThis corner had a psychedelic disco theme complete with road side unicorns. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainBubble machine for full disco effect. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainParty! Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainSpace Cowboy was lending a hand to anyone who needed a push. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainCookie Monster and Chocolate Chip were ready to chase after the peloton about 1 kilometer from the KOM sprint lime. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainPhil Gaimon was busy directing fans ot the cookie buffet. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainCookie hand-ups to help you get up the road. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainIndustry icon Brian Worthy was spotted sipping espresso at Cookie Corner. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainMost fans were set up for prime viewing lower on the climb but these few were hoping for an exciting sprint at the KOM. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainJoe Dombrowski led the breakaway with 200 meters to go to the KOM. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainFans on a switchback above looked down on the break. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainTJ Eisenhart chased after the break alone. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comPhoto: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comThe peloton split up on the climb leaving fans waiting for the next wave of riders. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout Mountain303 Cycling and United HealthCare led the next large chase group over Lookout Mountain. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comPhoto: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comWith every group of riders fans got their cameras ready. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainLookout Mountain was a great viewing area to get a close look at the race. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainTaylor Phinney chased at the back. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainFormer pro Meredith Miller encouraged one of the last riders over the top of Lookout Mountain. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.comColorado Classic 2018: Lookout MountainAfter the race went through fans made their way back down Lookout Mountain. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com