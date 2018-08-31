Week in Tech: Carbon Strider, Fox Live Valve, new Niners

Yes, that is a $899 carbon fiber Strider bike. Photo courtesy Strider

An $899 Strider bike for super-fast toddlers

Since it started making its simple scooter-style kids bikes in 2007, Strider has become the preferred way for parents to teach kids how to balance on and ride a bike. Sorry, training wheels, your time has passed. Yet like any company in the bike industry, Strider couldn’t resist the impulse to push its technology to the furthest reaches of necessity and pricing. There are now Strider bike races worldwide — even a world championship — so why not make a true race bike?

That brings us to the Strider 12 ST-R, a full-carbon superbike for your toddler. It is a bit over the top. Fortunately, Strider founder Ryan McFarland is realistic about how this particular model is not his bread and butter.

“At $899, this is not your conventional Strider Bike,” noted Strider Founder and Chief Enthusiast Ryan McFarland. “While the vast majority of our bikes focus on durability, function, and value for families with young children learning to ride, the ST-R is an over-the-top, no-expense-spared, limited edition race bike for the obsessed, super-enthusiast. And, man, is it cool!”

It’s ALIVE! Fox’s Live Valve electronically controls suspension

If you’ve fallen in love with electronic shifting, maybe it’s time to wire up your mountain bike’s suspension. Fox’s Live Valve is a new system that monitors the terrain at a rate of one thousand times per second and makes suspension adjustments on the fly — and fast, in just three milliseconds, Fox says. To do this, Fox employs accelerometer sensors on the fork and rear axle. It’s powered by a lithium-ion battery with a run time of 16 to 20 hours, so maybe don’t ride this set-up at 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo if you’re going solo. For starters, Live Valve will be available on three models of Rocky Mountain Bicycles, two Giants, two Scott bikes, and one model from Pivot Cycles.

Niner’s 2019 line-up includes affordable options

New bikes are coming from Niner for 2019, and the good news is that they hit affordable price points. The RLT 9 Apex will be an aluminum-framed flat-bar gravel bike with SRAM Apex components. At $1,650 it’s about as inexpensive as it gets for a gravel bike. Also, Niner is introducing a Jet 9 with an alloy frame and SRAM NX Eagle for $3,200. This 120mm-travel bike uses the same CVA full-suspension platform as Niner’s other models.

Bosch’s new Kiox e-bike computer

Speaking of electronics, Bosch has a new handlebar computer to monitor all your essential e-bike data like speed, battery life, motor setting, cadence, and more. The Bluetooth-enabled device is outfitted with “Gorilla Glass” for durability. Bosch also gave this computer a high-resolution 1.9″ display that automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light. The new head units will be available on 2019 e-bikes equipped with Bosch drivetrains.

