Week in Tech: Aluminum gravel, Amy D. Foundation Donnelly, new Enve wheels, CeramicSpeed’s high-zoot pulleys

Photo: Donnelly

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Cannondale leans on aluminum for gravel Topstone

Man, it’s almost like this gravel thing is hot right now. Cannondale is taking a simpler approach to gravel with its Topstone, an aluminum-framed gravel ride that keeps the price tag super low. The top of the line Topstone SE Disc features SRAM’s Apex 1 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and a dropper post, and costs just $2,000. The Sora-spec Topstone hits a great pricepoint at $1,000. Each model includes a carbon fork with 12mm thru-axles. And the bike fits up to 700x42mm tires. The Topstone shares a similar stack and reach to Cannondale’s endurance bike, the Synapse. And it’s designed to steer similarly, too, with a 55mm fork offset combined with a slack head angle to provide stability.

Donnelly supports Amy D. Foundation with its blue C//C colorway

Donnelly’s much-anticipated C//C cyclocross bike has gotten a shiny new paint job for a cause. The Amy D. blue colorway honors the memory of the Amy D. Foundation’s namesake, Amy Dombroski. Dombroski was killed on a training ride in Belgium in 2013, and the foundation was set up to support young women through cycling. The powder-blue color scheme also incorporates a lightning bolt design, mirroring Dombroski’s wrist tattoo in memory of her mother. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the unique colorway will be gifted to the Amy D. Foundation. The full bikes and framesets will be available at select dealers, as well as through the Donnelly website.

Enve’s at it again with wide, tubeless, rim-brake-compatible wheels

They look like any other Enve wheel at first glance, but there’s a lot going on here. For starters, the SES 5.6 wheels build off of the wide, stable platform of the SES 4.5 wheels. But the front wheel’s rim shape (54mm depth) differs from the rear (63mm depth) to increase aerodynamic performance. Enve says the 5.6 wheelset is faster and more stable than its predecessor as a result. And the wheels are rim brake compatible, so if you’re on the fence about upgrading to disc brakes, you can have it both ways. The wheels are optimized for 25mm tires, and the 29mm inner rim width (front; 28mm inner rim width rear) allows you to take advantage of the full width and profile of your tires. That should give you better traction, stability, and control.

Trek updates its longest-running model, the 520 Touring

Trek’s 520 Touring bike has been kicking around the Trek bikes lineup for a long time — longer than any other Trek bike, in fact. Now this circa 1983 touring rig gets an update with an all-new chromoly steel frame. A larger downtube enhances stiffness without sacrificing the smooth steel ride quality, and a taller head tube puts you in a more upright riding position. A longer wheelbase and lower bottom bracket add heaps of steering stability. And Trek’s new ThruSkew front skewer allows you to remove the front wheel without removing all of your cargo. It comes stock with 700x38c tires but can fit up to a 29×2.0 tire. And of course, there are plenty of cargo mounting options; you can load this puppy up with 33 pounds up front and 50 pounds in the rear. It’s available in one complete build for $1,575 or a frameset for $640.

Need bling for your bling? CeramicSpeed’s got it

CeramicSpeed’s OSPW system saves you precious watts, but it doesn’t come cheap. It’s blingy on its own, but if those oversize pulley wheels aren’t enough flash for you, the OSPW is now available in a limited edition “Victory” color. Each hand-painted cage features a pearlescent finish, 3D-printed titanium hollow oversized pulley wheels, a unique pattern that differs on each cage. It’s only available for Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 groupsets. There are only 25 available, and each one is individually numbered. But the price tag isn’t for the faint of heart (or wallet): the Victory Edition will set you back a hefty $1,950.

