VN Show: Was the 2018 Tour a good race for fans?

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes footage from YouTube/Tour de France, YouTube/BobkeTV, Getty Images/Velo Collection, geraintthomas86/Instagram.

The 2018 Tour de France is over and a new winner has donned the final yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas. But did we cycling fans win this July? Were we rewarded with an exciting race?

We consider the ups and downs of this year’s Tour, from the unfortunate crashes to the uncertainty of the final mountain stages.

All that and more on this episode of the VeloNews Show.