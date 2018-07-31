Tour de France podcast: A postcard from the Champs-Elysees

Geraint Thomas enjoyed his laps around the famous boulevard. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

What is it like to finish the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees? Fred Dreier is on the ground in Paris to hear from the riders.

He speaks to (in the following order) Toms Skujins, Lawson Craddock, Rory Sutherland, Mathew Hayman, Andy Schleck, and Alexander Kristoff, who won stage 21. We also hear Geraint Thomas fans singing the Welsh national anthem to honor their first Tour champion.

