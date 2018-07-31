  1. VeloNews / Gallery / Breck Epic 2017 gallery: High-altitude MTB heaven

With Breck Epic beginning this Sunday and running through Friday, August 10, we thought it would be a good time to look back at some of the best photos from last year’s edition of the mountain bike stage race, held in Breckenridge, Colorado.

We’ll be out at the 10th edition of the race this August, racing, talking to the riders, and covering the event. Stay tuned for more!

The largest-ever Breck Epic field rolled out on day one with a police escort. Jeremiah Bishop couldn’t resist taking a dig on the first climb. Photo: Eddie Clark
Marathon national champ Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) was third at Leadville Saturday, but still managed a seventh on Sunday in Breck Epic stage 1. Photo: Eddie Clark
The views from the Little French climb are spectacular, but racers rarely look up from the tire in front of them. Photo: Eddie Clark
Howard Grotts led the group of six off the front in stage 2. Photo: Eddie Clark
Stage 3 sent riders up above 12,000 ft twice throughout their circumnavigation of Mt. Guyot. Photo: Eddie Clark
In the women’s race, Katerina Nash gave Huck a run for her money by out-descending her throughout stage 3 and coming out with the win, clawing her way closer to that top step in the GC. Photo: Eddie Clark
With Mt. Guyot in the background, riders charged onto one of the most memorable descents of the week. As riders dropped deeper into the forest, the trail progressively becomes more rugged, providing thrilling obstacles while managing three days of backcountry fatigue. Photo: Eddie Clark
Grotts led the overall after finishing second on stage 4, the Aqueduct route. Photo: Eddie Clark
Stage 5 was the queen stage, a massive ride up Wheeler Pass, 12,500 feet above sea level. Photo: Eddie Clark
By the penultimate day, riders have already ridden over the Continental Divide on multiple occasions and while Wheeler is the second-shortest stage of the week — both in time and distance — the separations created by the pass and the descent that follows create some of the largest gaps between riders. Photo: Eddie Clark
Barry Wicks dropped in above treeline. Photo: Eddie Clark
Grotts launched an attack on stage 6, the final day of racing, and took the overall win thanks to his climbing chops. Photo: Eddie Clark
With an 11-minute buffer going into the last day of racing, Erin Huck was able to enjoy the Gold Dust stage, even taking a beer feed at one aid station. Photo: Eddie Clark
Stay tuned for our coverage of the 10th edition of the Breck Epic. Photo: Eddie Clark

