Breck Epic 2017 gallery: High-altitude MTB heaven

By the penultimate day, riders have already ridden over the Continental Divide on multiple occasions and while Wheeler is the second-shortest stage of the week — both in time and distance — the separations created by the pass and the descent that follows create some of the largest gaps between riders. Photo: Eddie Clark

With Breck Epic beginning this Sunday and running through Friday, August 10, we thought it would be a good time to look back at some of the best photos from last year’s edition of the mountain bike stage race, held in Breckenridge, Colorado.

We’ll be out at the 10th edition of the race this August, racing, talking to the riders, and covering the event. Stay tuned for more!