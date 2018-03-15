VeloNews needs your feedback!

Readers, help steer the future of VeloNews and you could win valuable prizes: a trip for two to enjoy two stages of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, a Stages Dura-Ace 9100 power meter, and other prizes!

Plus, complete the survey and get the 2018 VeloNews Buyer’s Guide digital edition FREE.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

2018 VeloNews Reader Survey Sweepstakes Prizes

Complimentary Gift: Digital Edition of the 2018 VeloNews Buyer’s Guide

Upon completion of the 2018 VeloNews Reader Survey, all respondents will be offered a free digital edition of the 2018 VeloNews Buyer’s Guide issue to be delivered electronically through our partners. This complimentary gift will be made available via e-mail to those who opt in soon after the 2018 VeloNews Reader Survey closes.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

Grand Prize: Expenses Paid Trip for Two to See Two Stages of the 2018 Giro d’Italia

VeloNews will select a lucky winner from among the fully completed survey respondents. The winner will win an expenses paid trip for themselves and a friend to attend two stages of the 2018 Giro d’Italia. The prize package includes airfare to Italy, on-the-ground transportation, transfer within Italy, meals, double-occupancy accommodations, VIP passes to the Giro stage venues, and access to the VIP hospitality area at the two stages. The Sponsor (RCS Sport) will, at their discretion, decide which two stages of the 2018 Giro d’Italia will be offered in the prize package. RCS Sport will announce the prize package stages when the prize is awarded shortly after April 15, 2018. The prize package winners must hold a valid passport and be able to travel to and from Italy from a flight originating in the United States or Canada departing by May 4 and returning after the two prize package stages. The winner and friend will be responsible for their own travel costs to and from the international airport nearest to their residence. Upon acceptance of the above terms and conditions, the winner and friend may be required to complete various liability waivers and hold harmless agreements or forfeit the grand prize.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

Second Prize: Gen 3 Stages Power LR Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset with Bi-Lateral Power Meter

VeloNews will select a lucky winner from among the fully completed survey respondents. The winner will receive a new Gen 3 Stages Power LR Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset with Bi-Lateral Power Meter, MSRP $1,299.99. Once we have informed the winner and received their valid shipping address, the prize will be shipped to the winner promptly after the 2018 VeloNews Reader Survey closes. For more information on this product, please visit: https://store.stagescycling.com/Stages-Power-LR-Dura-Ace-9100-crankset-bi-lateral-dual-power-meter

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

Third Prize: Custom Roasted Coffee

VeloNews will select 20 lucky winners from among the fully completed survey respondents. The winners will receive one bag of roasted gourmet coffee from our partner. Once we have informed the winners and received their valid shipping addresses, these prizes will be mailed to winners promptly after the survey closes.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

Official Rules

To enter the sweepstakes (contest), complete the 2018 VeloNews Reader Survey to the satisfaction of our independent survey administration contractor. There is no purchase necessary. By beginning the survey, entrants agree to be bound by these rules and regulations. The contest is run by Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC, who is solely responsible for conducting the contest, selecting the winners, and for awarding the prizes. Potential prize winners will be selected from all valid entries within 10 business days after the closing of the survey to new responses. Pocket Outdoor Media will make reasonable attempts to inform potential prize winners using the contact information the entrants have provided. Potential winners must follow the directions contained in correspondence from Pocket Outdoor Media and return all forms completed within 7 days of the date of correspondence. Non-compliance will result in disqualification and a naming of an alternate potential prize winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Once the survey closes, no new contest entries will be accepted. Pocket Outdoor Media may share the information collected from the survey with our partners. Entrants must be 18 years of age and a resident of the United States or Canada. There is one entry per person and per e-mail account allowed. In the event of a dispute over who entered the contest, it will be deemed submitted by the e-mail account holder. If multiple entries are received, only the first entry will be considered unless the first entry was incomplete or did not meet the satisfaction of the sweepstakes partner in which case the most complete and satisfactory entry will be considered. All other duplicate entries will be disqualified. Compliance with Federal, state, and local laws are the responsibility of the winners. Prizes are awarded based on availability. All expenses not specifically part of the prize according to the contest entry page and/or official rules are the responsibility of the winner. This contest is void where restricted by law; federal, state, and local laws apply. There are no substitutions allowed for the prizes. The prizes are not transferable and they are not redeemable for cash. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. Travel must be round trip. Pocket Outdoor Media and RCS Sports S.p.A. will determine airline, flight itinerary and hotel and accommodations in their sole discretion. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Contest. By entering, you agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC, RCS Sport S.p.A., and their respective representatives and agents, advertising and promotion agencies, promotion partners and prize suppliers, and all of their respective affiliated companies, employees, officers, directors and shareholders, from and against all claims and damages or liability arising in connection with your participation and/or entry in the Contest and/or their receipt or use of any prize awarded in this Contest or due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Contest-related activity or participation in this Contest. Employees and immediate family of Pocket Outdoor Media, our sweepstakes partner, participating companies and their advertising or publicity or media relations agencies may not enter. Except where prohibited by law, the winner’s entry and acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC to use said winner’s and any travel companion’s names, photographs, likenesses, statements, biographical information, voices, and city and state addresses on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further compensation. Any information you submit as part of the Contest will be treated in accordance with the Privacy Policy, which is available at http://pocketoutdoormedia.com/privacy-policy/. Except where prohibited, participation in the Promotion constitutes your consent to Sponsor’s use of your name, likeness, entry, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope and letter of request to: 2018 VeloNews Reader Survey Sweepstakes, 3002 Sterling Circle, Suite 100, Boulder, CO 80301 USA.