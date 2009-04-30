2009 Nissan World Cup, round 2: The huge men's field took more than a minute to wind through the start-finish.

-
Tour de France: Phinney's polka dots
32 mins agoNEWS
-
In the pits: Stage 2 tech, faces, and fun
2 hours agoNEWS
-
Pro bike gallery: Marcel Kittel's S-Works Venge ViAS disc
2 hours agoGALLERY
-
Aru to decide future following Tour de France
2 hours agoNEWS
-
A thin harvest: Three Americans in Tour de France
4 days agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Valverde, Izagirre crash out of Tour
1 day agoNEWS
-
Tour de France 2017 U.S. broadcast schedule
2 days agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Snoozer or bruiser? Unique Tour route could deliver surprises
3 days agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
In the pits: Stage 2 tech, faces, and fun
2 hours agoNEWS
-
Pro bike gallery: Marcel Kittel's S-Works Venge ViAS disc
2 hours agoGALLERY
-
Pro Bike Gallery: Mark Cavendish's custom-painted Cervelo S5
9 hours agoGALLERY
-
In the pits: Tour de France stage 1 new tech and chaos
24 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Tour de France: Kittel wins stage 2, Thomas stays in yellow
7 hours agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Giro Rosa: Barnes sprints to stage 3 win, GC unchanged
8 hours agoNEWS
-
Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage
1 day agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Briton Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage
1 day agoNEWS
Get VeloNews In Your Inbox Free!
The Best Cycling News in the Industry, period.