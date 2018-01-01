2018 Buyer's Guide

All the bikes we’ve chosen to include in this Buyer’s Guide, as well as the accessories and gear, are excellent. We know because we tested them, beat on them, analyzed them, pondered them. Now we want to share what we’ve discovered with you. It should come as no surprise that many of today’s best bikes aren’t the top-dollar halo bikes. (Some of them are, though.) And sometimes the bike that seems like an incredible deal just isn’t that good. (Sometimes it is, though.) We try to quantify that reality with our value score, which is based on all the other criteria measured against a bike’s cost in dollars. In other words, we try to give you all the perspectives you need to spend your money wisely.

Reviews by Dan Cavallari

Dan Cavallari has been kicking around the bike industry for the better part of two decades as a wrench in bike shops from Maine to Arizona and as a writer and photographer. He loves well-crafted bike tools, long knobby-tire rides on dirt, and fast road rides with friends. New carbon rigs or old steel clunkers — if it's got two wheels, it's all gold to Dan.