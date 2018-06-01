News roundup: 58 bike X-rays at Giro (including Froome); van der Poel wins on road

Here’s your News Roundup for Friday, June 1. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling. Stay tuned for more as the season heats up!

UCI: Froome’s bike checked six times, including on Finestre stage

On Friday the UCI confirmed that over the course of the 21-stage Giro d’Italia, Chris Froome’s (Sky) bike was tested on six occasions for a motor. The UCI rolled out a new X-ray trailer that was employed in these checks. In case you’re wondering, on stage 19, the day Froome made his race-winning move on Colle delle Finestre, the UCI says his bike was checked afterward. He wasn’t the only one whose bike underwent testing. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), winner of four stages, had his bike checked a whopping 11 times. In total, 58 bikes went through the X-ray control and another 1,440 checks were performed with the UCI’s tablet computers. The controls did not reveal anything abnormal or suspicious.

Van der Poel bounces back from World Cup MTB crash

Former world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was not showing any lingering pain from a crash that led him to abandon Sunday’s mountain bike World Cup in the Czech Republic. On Friday he won stage 1 of Boucles de Mayenne, a UCI 2.1 stage race in France. After his second-place finish in Thursday’s prologue, the Dutchman took the overall lead by 11 seconds. The four-day race continues with a hilly 172km stage Saturday before wrapping up Sunday with a flat, 182km stage.

Sky’s new look for Tour de France

Who wouldn’t want a “killer whale” on their kit for the biggest race of the season? Team Sky has partnered with Sky Ocean Rescue to support initiatives to reduce single-use plastics, which threaten the ocean ecosystem. The team will phase out all single-use plastic packaging by 2020, find plastic-free solutions, and most obviously, they’ll have this new kit in July. The team will also wear a jersey developed with recycled ocean plastic. Hopefully that’s breathable enough when things get sweaty in the Alps or Pyrenees.

Hammer Series livestream

The Limburg round of the Hammer Series kicked off today with Bahrain-Merida winning the “Climb” race in stage 1. Saturday will be the “Sprint” and Sunday will be the team time trial. This unique race series is team-based, and it’s free to watch online, right here. Tune in tomorrow for the fast-paced action in Sittard, Netherlands.