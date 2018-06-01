Home / Gallery / Gallery: Yuri Hauswald’s Dirty Kanza XL bike
Gallery: Yuri Hauswald’s Dirty Kanza XL bike
By
Brad Kaminski Published
Jun. 1, 2018
Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike Yuri Hauswald will be riding the Scott Addict 10 Gravel Disc for the Dirty Kanza XL. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike The Scott Addict is rolling with some front suspension provided by a Lauf Gravel SL fork. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike A handlebar-mounted Exposure Toro headlight Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike An Ortlieb frame bag provides the ability to carry more water for the long haul. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike With a hydration bladder stored in the frame bag, Haulswald runs his camelback hose to a magnetic mount on the handlebars for easy access. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike An Ortlieb seat bag will be used to store a variety of essentials for the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike Hauswald opted for a double-chainring Praxis crank and a Shimano Di2 drivetrain. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike WTB Nano 700×40 tires are mounted to Atom rims. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike Hauswald’s tire sealant of choice is Orange Seal. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike The leaf spring design of the Lauf fork will take the edge off. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Yuri Hauswald's Dirty Kanza bike A nod to the Land Run 100 gravel race, Hauswald has a District Cycles sticker on his frame-mounted mini pump. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com