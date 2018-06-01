Home / Gallery / Gallery: Rebecca Rusch’s Dirty Kanza rig
Gallery: Rebecca Rusch’s Dirty Kanza rig
By
Brad Kaminski Published
Jun. 1, 2018
Rusch's DK XL rig: Niner RLT 9 RDO Rebecca Rusch will be riding the Niner RLT 9 RDO at the inaugural edition of the Dirty Kanza XL, a 350 mile gravel race in Emporia, Kansas. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Revelate Designs A Revelate Designs tangle bag is strapped to the main triangle providing storage while still allowing access both water bottles. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Salsa watter bottle cages Salsa water bottle cages hold the bottles securely over bumpy terrain and are designed to be accessed from the sides. Traditional cages would make getting to the bottles difficult because of the frame bag. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Eggbeaters Classic Crank Brothers eggbeaters will be beneficial if things happen to get muddy. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Cockpit The cockpit holds a Garmin for navigation and ride data, a Revelate Designs feed bag for easy access nutrition, gel inserts under the bar tape for vibration damping, and a Sinewave Cycles USB stem cap that runs to a front Sinewave Cycles Dynamo hub for recharging devices on the road. There is also a K-Edge handlebar mount to hold a GoPro in place. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Light & Motion A Light & Motion taillight for safety. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: GoPro A handlebar-mounted GoPro to capture the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Enve G-23 Rusch will be rolling ENVE’s new gravel-specific wheelset, the G-23. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Sinewave Cycles Dynamo hub This is the Sinewave Cycles Dynamo hub that will provide power and eliminate the need to carry heavy batteries. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Maxxis Rambler Maxxis Rambler tires are ready to take on the gravel roads of Kansas. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Drivetrain The drivetrain is a SRAM Red crank with a Quarq power meter and a SRAM Force rear derailleur. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: Valve stem cap This valve stem cap also functions as a valve core remover. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: SRAM Force SRAM Force levers control the shifting and the hydraulic disc brakes. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Rusch's DK XL rig: WTB A WTB Koda saddle is Rusch’s saddle of choice for the Dirty Kanza XL. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com