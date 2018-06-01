Home / Gallery / Gallery: On the gravel at the Dirty Kanza 200
Gallery: On the gravel at the Dirty Kanza 200
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 1, 2018
2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Riders came together in Emporia, Kansas the day before the Dirty Kanza 200 to get in pre-rides, register for the race and check out a cool gravel expo scene. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Some riders like aerobars, others take a pass. These flared retro-looking bars take a multi-colored two-pronged approach. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Bikes and riders were all over downtown Emporia. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 There is a lot going on with this MTB flat bar/aero set-up. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 The guy who gets fat in winter showed up looking pretty trim. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Is there something missing here? Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 This tandem couple led out a warm-up ride the morning before the race. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 What pressure are you running? Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 GU Energy gels launched some new flavors and then took a 200-plus field on a pre-race group ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Big style points for this Surly Karate Monkey. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 This is no bell to let people know you are coming. This horn provides enough decibels to scare off even the most determined dogs. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 The spirit animal is there for you when you need him. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Jay and Tracy Petervary will be the only tandem in the DK XL 350 mile ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Custom-colored spokes to match. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 A sticker of someone you love on the top tube will always help motivate. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Some fancy wire routing. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 This rig will be going straight from Dirty Kanza to Tour Divide. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Some stout rubber for any condition. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Yuri Hauswald and Alison Tetrick stood there all day so that fans could get a podium shot with them. Now that’s endurance. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Carbon and metal are common bike materials, we spotted one made from bamboo. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Coming through. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 An office binder clip modified to be a cue sheet holder will do the trick. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Nice paint job on this retro Trek. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Another tandem geared up and ready to go. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Nothing can have just one function, this aero set-up is also a spare tire rack and cue sheet holder. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Just stuff it all in there, it will fit. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com 2018 Dirty Kanza 200 Colorful kits and smiles were plentiful at the DK 200. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com