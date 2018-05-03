VN Show: Froome vs. Dumoulin is the Giro battle we want

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Le Tour de France, Red Bull Content Pool, YouTube/Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team, YouTube/iloveandyschleck, YouTube/The Singletrack Sampler

The Giro d’Italia is here! We discuss the biggest stories surrounding this first grand tour of 2018.

Although it’s a “tour of Italy,” the race actually starts in Israel, which is a big deal for a number of reasons. This Giro is also notable because it is the first grand tour showdown between Chris Froome, the reigning king of the Tour de France and Tom Dumoulin, the defending Giro champ, who might have the skills to challenge Froome. Can Dumoulin do what many others (like Quintana, Contador, Nibali, and Uran) have failed at?

We also look ahead to the crucial Zoncolan uphill finish. This mountain is perhaps the most brutal of any grand tour, with early average gradients at 20 percent. Perhaps an outside favorite who loves the tough climbs can upset the two outright favorites.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.

