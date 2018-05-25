VeloNews Show: Owning up to our bad Giro takes

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/FloBikes, YouTube/Giro d’Italia, YouTube/Mitchelton-Scott, YouTube/NBC Sports, YouTube/Guardian Sport, YouTube/BobkeTV, YouTube/InCycle

We have to admit, we got a few things wrong in our predictions for this Giro d’Italia.

Why wasn’t Simon Yates a five-star favorite? Should we have assumed Chris Froome would dominate? And as for Monte Zoncolon, I think we can agree it didn’t break the race apart like we thought it would.

So, it’s time to pick apart our garbage takes and figure out why we missed the mark.

Oh, and yes, we are watching stage 19 on Friday — this Giro keeps getting more unpredictable by the day!

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.

