Stream the Giro d’Italia on FloBikes

The pitch was intriguing. In mid-April, FloSports, an over-the-top sports media company based in Austin, Texas, announced the launch of FloBikes, the new cycling arm of its ever-expanding content lineup. The company touts more than 10,000 live sporting events — everything from wrestling tournaments to track and field meets — annually across its network.

The initial cycling event lineup includes more than 200 days of live racing yearly, including some of the sport’s biggest races: Tour of Romandie, Tour de Suisse, plus next year’s Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders with talk of much more to come. But the headline grabber was the inclusion of the 2018 Giro d’Italia. Starting last Friday in Israel and running all the way to the finish on May 27 in Rome, FloBikes is offering daily live and on-demand coverage of cycling’s second most prestigious (and some would argue most exciting) grand tour.

And this is not some sketchy pirate feed beset with annoying pop-up windows (and maybe hard drive killing viruses). Instead for either $30 a month or $150 year, U.S. and Canadian residents can get a FloBikes PRO subscription that promises a high-quality live English-language race feed, plus access to full event replays, results, stage maps and profiles, post-race interviews and analysis, and more (including access to all the other FloSports channels just in case you want to catch some rally car racing or pro rodeo action). What you don’t get is a jumpy or pixelated picture. At least that was the pitch.

This past weekend, VeloNews put the FloBikes promise to the test, signing up for a PRO subscription, then logging on to catch stages 2 and 3 of the Giro, which we watched both on our laptop and on a regular TV connected to a Roku box via the FloSports app. Apple TV 4 and the FloSports iOS app are also viewing options.

Once online and logged into the site, navigation was simple. On the right is a list of upcoming events. Down the middle are links recent news/video posts. On the left is a big photo box touting either ongoing live coverage or the most recent full stage replay if that day’s stage has already finished.

Click the live coverage link and it’s off to the races, in this case, the 101st Giro d’Italia with commentary provided by the highly capable English-tandem of Matt Stephens and Rob Hayles. And just as promised, the fullscreen Internet feed (and its Roku cousin) were tack sharp with nary a hint of jumpiness or pixelation. Instead, we got a great look at the day’s racing action and the stunning landscapes of Israel. (In case you missed it, this is the first time any of the three grand tours has started outside the European continent.)

Bottom line, the reasonably priced FloBikes.com PRO subscription delivered on its promise of a pro experience, something North American bike racing fans have been craving for a long time.

