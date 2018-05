California stage 2: Bernal blasts up Gibraltar summit finish

He came into the Amgen Tour of California’s queen stage as the outright favorite with the best team — Egan Bernal and Team Sky were up to the task.

With a fierce attack on Gibraltar Road, the Colombian climbing sensation won stage 2 and took the overall lead Monday.

“We wanted to do a really hard stage,” said Bernal of Sky’s tactic to ramp up the pace early on Gibraltar. “I think in the last part it was the most important part of the race and we tried to do it the most hardest possible. In the final part, Seb [Henao] and Tao [Geoghegan-Hart] did a really good job.”

Top-10 overall

1. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, TEAM SKY, in 7:16:13

2. Rafal Majka, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :25

3. Adam Yates, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :31

4. Antwan Tolhoek, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :40

5. Kristijan Đurasek, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :40

6. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :40

7. Mathias Frank, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :50

8. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:00

9. Edward Ravasi, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 01:09

10. Rúben Guerreiro, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 01:11

Team Sky went to work right away at the base of the 10km-long finish climb, a little after the day’s breakaway of Adam De Vos (Rally), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), and Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) was caught.

Between Sebastian Henao and Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Sky’s brutal pacemaking whittled down the front group to just about 12 riders.

Geoghegan-Hart himself looked capable of a big result on the 157km stage, at one point, gapping the rest of the riders in the final selection toward the top of the steep climb.

But the Brit was committed to the team’s mission, and Bernal paid off the effort with about two kilometers to go.

Bernal’s attack was brutal and decisive. For a moment, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) stood up to follow. He quickly sat down and eased into his own tempo.

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Antwan Tolhoek hopped off the American’s wheel to try chasing the Colombian.

There wasn’t any question as to who would win the day. Bernal blasted to his first mass-start WorldTour win in his young career, following a time trial victory at Tour de Romandie last month.

“I’m so happy because the team did a really good job and I”m so happy to be in this great team,” Bernal added. “When I attacked, I just did my piece. … I needed to control the climb, it was good.”

The Dutchman Tolhoek faded in the finish, passed by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who ended up second and third, respectively. Majka was 21 seconds behind Bernal, and Yates was 25 seconds adrift.

Van Garderen, the 2013 winner and a favorite to win the overall, ceded 50 seconds to Bernal, ending the day eighth.

More climbs are on tap Tuesday in a long 197km stage to Laguna Seca. The short, steep kicker to the raceway will be tough, but it isn’t likely enough to unseat the Colombian climber from the pole position.

1. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, TEAM SKY, in 4:14:00

2. Rafal Majka, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :21

3. Adam Yates, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :25

4. Antwan Tolhoek, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :30

5. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :30

6. Kristijan Đurasek, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :30

7. Mathias Frank, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :40

8. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC RACING TEAM, at :50

9. Edward Ravasi, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :59

10. Rúben Guerreiro, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 01:01

11. Laurens De Plus, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:04

12. Tao Geoghegan Hart, TEAM SKY, at 01:10

13. Brandon Mcnulty, RALLY CYCLING, at 01:15

14. Nicola Conci, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 01:57

15. Peter Stetina, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 02:11

16. William Barta, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 02:18

17. Robert Britton, RALLY CYCLING, at 02:25

18. Brent Bookwalter, BMC RACING TEAM, at 02:25

19. Sean Bennett, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 02:43

20. Lachlan Morton, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 02:45

21. Gavin Mannion, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 02:55

22. Ian Boswell, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 02:55

23. Taylor (t.j.) Eisenhart, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 02:58

24. Neilson Powless, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 03:39

25. Patrick Bevin, BMC RACING TEAM, at 03:39

26. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM, at 03:39

27. Toms Skujins, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 03:39

28. Matteo Fabbro, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 04:02

29. Serghei Tvetcov, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 05:16

30. Ivo Oliveira, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 06:12

31. Kasper Asgreen, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 06:12

32. Pavel Sivakov, TEAM SKY, at 06:12

33. Cyril Gautier, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 06:12

34. Jhonnatan Narvaez, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 06:12

35. Pawel Poljanski, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 06:51

36. Andrei Krasilnikau, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 06:51

37. Anass Ait El Abdia, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 06:51

38. Sebastian Henao Gomez, TEAM SKY, at 06:57

39. Jack Bauer, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 07:10

40. Floris De Tier, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 07:13

41. Oliver Naesen, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 07:48

42. Michael SchÄr, BMC RACING TEAM, at 07:48

43. Tom-Jelte Slagter, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 08:28

44. Danilo Wyss, BMC RACING TEAM, at 08:46

45. Stijn Vandenbergh, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 09:31

46. Ben Gastauer, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 09:31

47. Sepp Kuss, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 09:31

48. Jai Hindley, TEAM SUNWEB, at 09:31

49. G Lawson Craddock, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 10:12

50. Nils Politt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 10:24

51. Jay Robert Thomson, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 10:41

52. Nikias Arndt, TEAM SUNWEB, at 11:50

53. Julien Vermote, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 12:42

54. Luke Rowe, TEAM SKY, at 14:24

55. Scott Davies, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 14:24

56. Filippo Ganna, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 14:24

57. Sven Erik BystrØm, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 14:24

58. Alex Howes, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 14:24

59. Evan Huffman, RALLY CYCLING, at 14:24

60. Simon Clarke, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 14:24

61. Lachlan Norris, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 14:24

62. Kiel Reijnen, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 14:24

63. Mike Teunissen, TEAM SUNWEB, at 14:24

64. Benoit Cosnefroy, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 15:50

65. Maarten Wynants, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 17:08

66. Silvan Dillier, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 18:30

67. Nathan Van Hooydonck, BMC RACING TEAM, at 18:30

68. Jasper Stuyven, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 18:30

69. Gregory Rast, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 18:30

70. Fabian Lienhard, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 18:30

71. Mikkel Bjerg, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 18:30

72. Jasper Philipsen, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 18:30

73. Reto Hollenstein, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 18:30

74. Michael Hepburn, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 18:30

75. Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 18:30

76. Adam De Vos, RALLY CYCLING, at 18:30

77. Logan Owen, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 18:30

78. Ruben Companioni, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 18:30

79. Rick Zabel, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 18:30

80. Maximilian Richard Walscheid, TEAM SUNWEB, at 18:30

81. Tom Stamsnijder, TEAM SUNWEB, at 18:30

82. Mark Renshaw, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 18:30

83. Luka Mezgec, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 18:30

84. Johannes FrÖhlinger, TEAM SUNWEB, at 18:30

85. Ian Garrison, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 18:30

86. Daniel Mclay, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 18:30

87. Juraj Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 18:30

88. Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 18:30

89. John Murphy, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 18:30

90. Miguel Bryon, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 18:30

91. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 18:30

92. Tyler Magner, RALLY CYCLING, at 18:30

93. Iljo Keisse, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 18:30

94. Lucas Sebastian Haedo, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 18:30

95. Daniel Oss, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 18:30

96. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 18:30

97. Maximiliano Ariel Richeze, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 18:30

98. Lukasz Wisniowski, TEAM SKY, at 18:30

99. Michael Rice, HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at 18:30

100. Maciej Bodnar, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 18:30

101. Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 18:30

102. Tanner Putt, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 18:30

103. Robin Carpenter, RALLY CYCLING, at 18:30

104. Taylor Phinney, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 18:30

105. Thomas Leezer, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 18:30

106. Ian Stannard, TEAM SKY, at 18:30

107. Brendan Rhim, HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at 18:30

108. Alexander Kristoff, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 18:30

109. Mathew Hayman, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 18:30

110. Travis Mccabe, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 18:30

111. Jonathan Clarke, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 18:30

112. Danny Pate, RALLY CYCLING, at 18:30

113. Mark Cavendish, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 19:41

114. Michal KolÁr, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 20:10

115. Roger Kluge, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 20:21

116. Marcel Kittel, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 20:21

117. Nathan Haas, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 20:21

General classification