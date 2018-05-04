VN Tech podcast ep.1: Chris Yu explains how CFD makes bikes more aero

Welcome to the brand new VeloNews Tech podcast, in which we’ll discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Aero tube shapes are now integral parts of bicycle design. Engineers test them in the wind tunnel once they’ve got a prototype in hand, but before such prototypes even exist, a virtual design can be created and tested on the computer using Computational Fluid Dynamics, or CFD.

Chris Yu from Specialized walks us through CFD and explains how it influences bicycle design today.

