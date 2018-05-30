VN podcast, ep. 96: Making sense of Froome’s Giro win

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast Emergency Giro podcast: Froome’s gamble for pink pays off We recap Giro d'Italia stage 19, hear from Froome after the race, and have some takes and analysis about his performance.

Well, Chris Froome did it. He won his third grand tour in a row at the Giro d’Italia, waiting until the last possible moment to do it. Rivals crumbled, fans freaked out, and lots of people have opinions about his impressive victory. So let’s try to make sense of it all.

To better understand things, we hear from our European correspondent Andrew Hood, who was on the ground at the Giro this year. He has audio from Chris Froome and Simon Yates’s Canadian teammate Svein Tuft.

Finally, Chris Case comes on the show to talk about this weekend’s big gravel race, Dirty Kanza 200 and why he put a narwhal on his bike.

