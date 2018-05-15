VN podcast, ep. 93: On the road at Amgen Tour of California

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

America’s biggest race is underway in California! Dane Cash and Fred Dreier are on the road and covering all of the key stories from the Amgen Tour of California.

We discuss Colombia’s emerging climbing talent Egan Bernal who won the Tour of California’s queen stage on Gibraltar. Fun fact: He actually had to borrow a helmet for his first bike race back in the day. Bernal has come a long, long way since then.

Plus, we hear from Americans Sepp Kuss and Brandon McNulty at the race.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Smith Optics, which outfitted us with the Session helmet and Attack Max sunglasses for the Epic Rides mountain bike series.

