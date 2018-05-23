VN pod, ep. 95: Tuft on Yates’s ascension to world-beater, California wrap-up

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast, ep. 94: GC showdowns from Tahoe to Zoncolan The Tour of California GC stars go head to head on the road to Lake Tahoe as the Giro arrives at Monte Zoncolan. Hear from Egan Bernal, Tao

We hear from Svein Tuft on what it’s like to see his Aussie team grow up from its roots as upstart Orica squad to world-beaters as Mitchelton-Scott. Plus, we discuss Simon Yates’s four-month ban for an asthma medication back in 2016 and whether that should color our opinion of his Giro dominance.

We also talk about the recent round of the Epic Rides mountain bike series in Grand Junction as well as Stephen Hyde’s plans to try for an Olympic spot as an XC mountain biker. Finally, Fred’s got a few hot takes after his week covering the Amgen Tour of California.

