VN pod, ep. 91: Giro preview, Whiskey Off-Road, Red Hook Crit

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews the Giro d’Italia 2018 The podcast takes a look at the parcours and the contenders for the first grand tour of the season

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Giro d’Italia is here! Froome vs. Dumoulin. The Zoncolan. We preview all of the big storylines ahead of the season’s first grand tour (at 42:30).

But first, Spencer talks about what makes the Whiskey Off-Road and other Epic Rides mountain bike races so successful. On the other side of the country (and racing spectrum), Fred went to the Red Hook Crit. Why is fixie racing so popular these days?

Plus, we have a rundown of the latest news from Romandie and takes on Lieuwe Westra’s doping confession.

