VN Interviews podcast: In a van with MTB stars Grotts and McElveen

Should we call them frenemies? Not quite. Mountain bike stars Howard Grotts and Payson McElveen are close friends and training partners even if they clash on the trails at the races.

We recorded this interview in the back of McElveen’s van at Whiskey Off-Road in Arizona before they embarked on a road trip to U.S. marathon mountain bike nationals in Arkansas.

As they did last year, the Durango, Colorado duo brought the heat with McElveen winning his second title in a row and Olympian Grotts again getting a silver. We talked a little about the racing but a lot more about their heavy duty training programs, and how Grotts likes to keep it old school as far as technology is concerned.

