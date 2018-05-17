Tech podcast: Explaining why ‘glass transition’ matters for carbon wheels

Welcome to the brand new VeloNews Tech podcast, in which we’ll discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Have you ever noticed a little “Tg” on your carbon fiber rims? It means “glass transition.” Did that clear things up for you? Of course not.

So, our tech editor Dan Cavallari spoke with Enve Composites’s Scott Neilsen about what this means for bike wheels. Why does glass transition matter? How does this relate to rim durability under heavy braking as well as ride quality? We answer these questions and more.

