Emergency Giro podcast: Froome’s gamble for pink pays off

What just happened? Chris Froome blew up the Giro d’Italia’s GC in stage 19 Friday. Simon Yates is out of pink. Chris Froome is in it. And poor Tom Dumoulin is left chasing another Englishman.

We recap the action, hear from Froome at the post-stage press conference, and have some takes and analysis about Froome’s performance. Was it his best ever? Was it believable? All that and more.

