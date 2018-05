Women’s Tour of California: Ryan sprints to opening stage win

Kendal Ryan upset a field of world-class sprinters to win the opening stage of the Amgen Women’s Tour of California. The Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank rider outsprinted Emma White (Rally Cycling) and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5).

Ryan was emotional and ecstatic after upsetting the favorites to take the biggest win of her career.

“It’s a huge moment for me, I don’t know what to say right now.

“We talked in our team meeting before to wait, float the bunch until a kilometer and a half to go and then we can start making our advance to other people. Wiggle came out on the right side of us, so that kind of smashed our plan, so I said okay, be patient, just drag race them, when you’re done just get out of the way. So that really kept me in position to be right in the scrum.

“I was on the right-hand side, I made a quick right, left, coming into the straight and I mean I don’t even really know what happened. I just wiggled my way through to my teammate, Ingrid, and she dropped me off in the perfect spot in the back of the scrum for the sprint. Emma White just hit it on the left, and I was like here we go. I just slungshot myself past a rider, and I was just coming, coming, coming, and then Emma I guess lost gas and I was able to slingshot by her again. I don’t even know how I did that.”

Chloe Dygert (Twenty20) was caught up in a crash close to the finish and was not able to finish the stage.

The race continues tomorrow with an incredibly difficult 107km stage in South Lake Tahoe.

Full Results