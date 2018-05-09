VN podcast, ep. 92: Should Froome hit the panic button? California preview

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews the Giro d’Italia 2018 The podcast takes a look at the parcours and the contenders for the first grand tour of the season

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Giro d’Italia is underway! And Chris Froome is off the back… Already! Should Sky worry about his bad ride at the opening TT? We check in with Andrew Hood and Gregor Brown who are on the ground in Italy.

Back in the States, the Amgen Tour of California starts on Sunday. We preview the route, the key riders, and more.

Finally, in our tech segment, we talk to Dan Cavallari about patents. Are they a window into the future of bike design or just a tease, never to materialize on our personal bikes? Kind of a little bit of both, but they are still very interesting to follow.

Want to watch the Giro d’Italia? Stream all the stages on Fubo.tv for a special first-month introductory rate of $19.99. Subscribe now >>

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor.