Video: Whiskey Off-Road highlights

The 2018 Epic Rides mountain bike series kicked off this past weekend with the Whiskey Off-road backcountry race in Prescott, Arizona. Reigning cross-country world champion Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Keegan Swenson (Stan’s No Tubes) took home the top price in the professional men’s and women’s races.

The Whiskey Off-road also attracted 1,800 age-group riders—including VeloNews News Director Spencer Powlison—to tackle the amateur races and enjoy the event’s three days of bands, beer, and trail riding around Prescott. As second-place finisher Chloe Woodruff (and Prescott local) explains, “The Whiskey Off-road is the biggest weekend of the year in Prescott. It’s helped pump a lot of energy and resources into our local trails group. It’s this opportunity for people to come from outside the region to have their minds blown by the quality of trails we have here.”