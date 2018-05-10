VeloPress to publish Peter Sagan’s memoir in North America

BOULDER, Colorado — VeloPress, the leading publisher of books about endurance sports, has acquired North American rights to publish three-time world champion and 2018 Paris-Roubaix victor Peter Sagan’s debut book, a memoir titled “My World,” which will be widely available in print and e-book editions in bookstores, bike shops, and online this December. Sign up for notifications on Sagan’s book and exclusive previews at velopress.com/sagan.

“My World” will go behind the scenes of Sagan’s professional cycling career, revealing the full extent of his dedication to competition and his determination to win. Readers will learn about Sagan’s relationships with other racers, his heroes and inspirations, and how he copes with the expectation of success. He will share technical details about his preparation, dissect the art of the sprint, and illuminate the tactics that play out during a fiercely competitive race. The book will also cover Sagan’s greatest disappointments, such as his disqualification from the 2017 Tour de France.

Thanks to his flair in the saddle and peerless charisma with the media, Sagan has quickly become the most prominent ambassador for the sport. “If cycling’s new era has a spirit animal, it is Peter Sagan,” said VeloNews magazine’s European correspondent, Andrew Hood. “Sagan is undeniably the coolest thing going in the pro field. He’s a hero for the post-modern age, at once a throwback and disruptor, someone who can break the mold while simultaneously paying tribute to the versatility of past legends.”

Sagan is a refreshing personality in the pro cycling ranks and his fun-loving, yet ferociously competitive spirit has attracted over 2.9 million followers on social media. Sagan says, “Wearing rainbow for three consecutive years has been a thrilling, life-changing experience and I can’t wait to share the entire story with my amazing fans who have traveled the globe to cheer me on.”

“Sagan is one of the biggest stars in cycling right now because he’s incredibly talented, not to mention affable and fun. . . . If you were having a party, you would want him there because he would sing karaoke. While doing a one-handed wheelie. On a picnic table.” — New York Times

“He is a shining light for cycling right now; a star with seemingly limitless ability and box office appeal. As Usain Bolt was for athletics, so Sagan is for his sport.” — Daily Telegraph