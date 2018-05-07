UCI confirms Najar’s provisional suspension for CERA

The UCI confirmed that Vuelta a San Juan winner Gonzalo Najar failed an anti-doping test in January at the Argentinian race.

It has provisionally suspended the 24-year-old for an adverse analytical finding that showed the presence of CERA, a blood-doping agent that was in vogue about 10 years ago.

Ciclismo Internacional first broke the news Saturday. Najar has not raced since his victory in San Juan, 51 seconds ahead of Oscar Sevilla (Medellin).

Najar was not the only Argentinian to be snared by anti-doping authorities in the Vuelta a San Juan either.

His teammate on the Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan team, Gaston Emiliano Javier, returned an adverse analytical finding on January 23, two days after Najar’s test, that showed the presence of steroids. Javier, 24, did not factor in any of the stages at San Juan and finished 99th overall at the end of the seven-day race.