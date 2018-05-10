Tour of Utah confirms 2018 teams, including five WorldTour outfits

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah confirmed Thursday the line-up of 17 teams to race the 14th edition of the mountainous stage race, slated for August 6-12.

The race will be headlined by five WorldTour teams: BMC Racing, EF Education First-Drapac, Mitchelton-Scott, Trek-Segafredo, and LottoNL-Jumbo, which were all confirmed in March.

Plus, eight American teams and one Canadian squad will race Tour of Utah.

One such American team is Rally Pro Cycling, which moved up to the Pro Continental level ahead of 2018. Its Canadian leader Rob Britton won Tour of Utah in 2017.

“There’s no question, winning last year’s Tour of Utah was the biggest result of my career, and one of the best days of my life. The race really does mean a lot to me,” said Britton, who plans to return to defend his Tour of Utah general classification title.

Also of note, American Continental teams 303 Project and Aevolo will make their debut appearances at the UCI 2.HC-rated race.

2018 Tour of Utah teams

WorldTour:

BMC Racing Team (USA)*

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (USA)*

Mitchelton-Scott (Australia)*

Trek-Segafredo (USA)*

Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Netherlands)*

Pro Continental:

Bardiani CSF (Italy)*

Hagens Berman Axeon (USA)

Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources (USA)

Israel Cycling Academy (Israel)*

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini (Italy)*

Rally Cycling (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Continental:

303 Project (USA)

Aevolo Cycling (USA)

Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling (USA)

Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Maxxis (USA)

Silber Pro Cycling (Canada)*

*Confirmed in March 2018