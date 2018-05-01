Kristoff outsprints Matthews to defend Eschborn-Frankfurt title

Defending champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his fourth straight Eschborn-Frankfurt title on Tuesday.

The Norwegian outsprinted Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) in the finale of the 211.8-kilometer WorldTour race in and around Frankfurt, Germany. Ag2r La Mondiale’s Oliver Naesen snatched the third step on the podium.

Quick-Step’s Fernando Gaviria was the first heavy hitter to launch his sprint, several hundred meters from the line. Misjudging a late corner, he was then swallowed up by the other fast finishers. Kristoff hit the front with some 150 meters to go and held off Matthews to defend his title and take his first one-day victory of 2018.