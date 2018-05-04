News Roundup: Guarnier takes birthday win in Yorkshire; Giro director accuses Sky of deceiving RCS

Want to watch the Giro d’Italia? Stream all the stages on Fubo.tv for a special first-month introductory rate of $19.99. Subscribe now >>

Here’s your News Roundup for Friday, May 4. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling.

Guarnier wins women’s Tour de Yorkshire

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) decided to celebrate her birthday with an overall victory at the women’s Tour de Yorkshire.

On the day she turned 33 years old, the American claimed Friday’s second and final stage in Yorkshire, and with it, the general classification title. The stage and GC win mark Guarnier’s first UCI victories so far this season, with the Amgen Women’s Race next up on her list of targets.

Danielle Rowe, riding for the British national squad, finished as GC runner-up in Yorkshire, with Alena Amialiusik taking third overall.

On the men’s side, Astana’s Magnus Cort nabbed stage 2 of the four-stage event ahead of BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet, with Eduard Prades (Euskadi Murias) finishing third on the day.

With two stages left to race, Cort leads the overall with Van Avermaet four seconds back.

Vegni accuses Sky of deceiving RCS

Giro d’Italia director Mauro Vegni has accused Team Sky of deceiving RCS into giving Team Sky an alleged $1.68m in appearance fears without disclosing Chris Froome’s Adverse Analytical Finding for Salbutamol, according to The Guardian.

Vegni said that Sky negotiated the hefty price tag for GC leader Froome’s participation despite knowing about his case. According to Vegni, he only became aware of the situation after it was reported in French and British media.

“The negotiations with Team Sky took place before the Giro presentation so I would have expected within a correct relationship to be informed,” Vegni said, according to the Guardian. “I didn’t really like this.”

With the threat of a possible suspension pending the resolution of Froome’s case, his participation in the 2018 Giro d’Italia remained uncertain until Friday’s opening stage. The anti-doping tribunal had yet to reach a decision by the start of the race, however, and so the Briton started the stage 1 time trial as planned.

Siutsou out of Giro after time trial recon crash

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida) arrived in Israel for the Giro d’Italia riding high after taking the overall victory at the Tour of Croatia, but the Belarusian never made it into the opening time trial.

Like Sky’s Chris Froome, Siutsou hit the deck while reconning the time trial course in Jerusalem. According to La Gazzetta’s Ciro Scognamiglio, the crash left Siutsou with a fractured vertebra. Instead of contending for the time trial in which he would have likely been among the day’s stronger finishers, Siutsou registered a DNS.

Siutsou’s crash leaves Domenico Pozzovivo without a key domestique in his 12th career Giro d’Italia bid.