News Roundup: Giro TT start times; Wellens extends with Lotto Soudal

Here’s your News Roundup for Thursday, May 3. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling.

Giro organizers announce start times for stage 1 TT

The first rider to start the 101st Giro d’Italia on Friday will be Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) at 1:50 p.m. Israel time. The race gets underway with a 9.7-kilometer individual time trial in Jerusalem. Defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will be the last off the ramp at 4:45 p.m.

Start times (in local time) for notable GC riders and stage 1 hopefuls:

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) – 2:31 p.m.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) – 4:05 p.m.

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) – 4:11 p.m.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) – 4:15 p.m.

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) – 4:28 p.m.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) – 4:32 p.m.

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) – 4:33 p.m.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) – 4:37 p.m.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) – 4:39 p.m.

Chris Froome (Sky) – 4:41 p.m.

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) – 4:44 p.m.

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) – 4:45 p.m.

You can see the list of ITT start times here.

Tim Wellens extends contract with Lotto Soudal

Belgian rider Tim Wellens, 27, has extended his contract for two more years with team Lotto Soudal. The ever-aggressive Belgian has notched victories at the Eneco Tour, GP Montréal, Tour de Pologne, and Tour of Guangxi, and stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, Paris-Nice, and more.

Wellens entertained offers from other teams, but staying at Lotto Soudal felt right for him.

“I think I’m good here at Lotto Soudal and I want to be part of the plans that [general manager] Paul De Geyter and [team manager] Marc Sergeant have,” he said via a team press release.

“Tim made a strong debut as neo-pro, but he kept evolving year after year too. This season he has set a new step forward in the Classics and in one-week stage races he has proven to be able to play along for the prizes,” said Sergeant.

Wellens knows that his strengths lie in the one-day classics. He hopes to develop as a time-trialist and a stage racer to be more competitive in the Grand Tours.

Harry Tanfield claims opener of Tour de Yorkshire

23-year-old Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisberg) surprised the field in stage 1 of the Tour de Yorkshire with a breakaway and sprint for the win.

Tanfield, who hails from Yorkshire’s Great Ayton, worked his way into a breakaway early on in the 182-kilometer stage. In the closing 300 meters, Tanfield sprinted past Alistair Slater (JLT-Condor) to become the first Yorkshireman to win a stage of the race.

Tanfield, along with Michael Cuming (Madison-Genesis) and others formed the breakaway early on and on the descent over the Cote de Baggaby Hill, Tanfield passed Cuming.

Tanfield was also awarded the most active jersey, sponsored by Dimension Data, after a live Twitter vote.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone for the support and obviously for voting for me in the Most Aggressive Rider vote, as it was long hard day, there was a headwind all day and it was pretty tough,” said Tanfield.

Amber Neben takes gold at Pan-American time trial

American Amber Neben won the individual time trial today at the Pan-American Championships.

She and Lauren Stephens both raced for USA Cycling at the competition and delivered a dominant performance, with Stephens claiming runner-up honors.

Neben is the current U.S. national time trial champion, while Stephens was runner-up at last years national championships.