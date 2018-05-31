News roundup: Froome’s power numbers; U.S. Pro streaming

Here’s your News Roundup for Thursday, May 31. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling. Stay tuned for more as the season heats up!

Watt you need to know about Froome’s Giro win

At the beginning of the week, Velon released some key power data from Chris Froome’s winning ride at the Giro d’Italia. As The Outer Line explained in this week’s column, we may someday be able to use this information to assess whether a performance is suspicious or not. Interesting stuff, but for now, all we can do is marvel at the numbers Froome put up — and remember folks, he did this at the end of a brutal grand tour.

To win stage 14 on the Zoncolan: 465 watts average for 1.3km, averaging 12.4kph on a 15.4 percent gradient (ouch!).

The stage 19 attack to take GC lead: 397 watts average for 11:03 over 3.02km on the Colle delle Finestre (9.3 percent average gradient) at 95rpm.

To defend pink on stage 20: On the final climb up Cervinia, for 9:08, he averaged 420 watts, hitting a maximum of 760 watts. For the entire 214km stage, he averaged 280 watts — according to Velon, that is a normalized power of 325 watts.

How to watch U.S. Pro road nationals

USA Cycling confirmed that it will offer a free livestream of U.S. Pro road nationals next month, June 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The broadcast will include start-to-finish coverage of the men’s and women’s road races on Sunday. In addition to the 72-mile women’s road race and 120-mile men’s race, Stars and Stripes jerseys will be on the line in the individual time trial, June 21 and the criterium, June 22. Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) won the 2017 men’s pro road race, while Amber Neben (Virtu Cycling) doubled up, winning the pro road race after also winning the time trial

The broadcast will be available on USA Cycling’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. VeloNews.com will also offer the livestream of the pro road races — stay tuned for details.

Women’s Madrid Challenge expands to two days

After three years of offering a Women’s WorldTour circuit race in conjunction with the final stage of the Vuelta a España, organizers will expand the Madrid Challenge to two days of racing with a new team time trial. The 14km test will take place September 15 in Boadilla del Monte. It will be followed up by the circuit race September 16 in Madrid. Belgian Jolien D’hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2017 event in a sprint finish. Team Sunweb is the reigning world team time trial champion.

Bigla will support women’s team through 2020

Swiss company Bigla confirmed this week that it will sign on for two more years supporting the Cervelo-Bigla women’s team. “For us, this is what a true partnership is,” team manager Thomas Campana said. “We are so inspired by Bigla’s vision and long-term support. This is exactly what women’s cycling needs, partners who are in it for the long-term as they look to create change.” The Finnish team is home to Lotta Lepisto, winner of Gent-Wevelgem and Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2017. South African Ashleigh Moolman is also one of the team’s key riders with two wins so far this season.