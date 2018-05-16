Colorado Classic route to feature Vail Pass TT, Red Rocks queen stage

The Colorado Classic confirmed its four-day route for the second running of the men’s and women’s stage races, August 16-19.

With two stages around Vail followed by two days near Denver, the race for the overall is expected to hinge on the high-altitude Vail Pass time trial in stage 2. The men’s race will cover 395 kilometers with 15,486 feet of climbing. The women’s race will follow a similar four-day route, albeit much shorter at 128km with 4,818 feet of climbing.

“As I was born and raised in Colorado this race in particularly special for me. Last year the inaugural Colorado Classic was an incredible experience, and I can’t wait to come back for a full four days of racing this year,” said Abby Mickey (Rally Cycling), who finished third overall in the 2017 race. “By adding two days to the women’s race it will be a true test for us this year, and even more exciting than in 2017.”

The 15.9km time trial stage climbs 1,574 feet from the start at Solaris in Vail to a mountain finish near the top of Vail Pass at 10,000 feet above sea level. The men and women will race the same route for stage 2.

In the men’s race, the climbers will also have an eye on stage 3, which runs through Red Rocks Park, home to Denver’s iconic concert venue. The 161.9km queen stage includes 8,133 feet of climbing with a trip up Lookout Mountain early in the day.

Colorado classic men’s route

Stage 1: Vail circuit, 103.2km

Stage 2: Vail Pass time trial, 15.9km

Stage 3: Denver, 161.9km

Stage 4: Denver circuit, 114.8km

Colorado classic women’s route

Stage 1: Vail circuit, 56.7km

Stage 2: Vail Pass time trial, 15.8km

Stage 3: Denver criterium, 50 minutes plus five laps

Stage 4: Denver circuit, 56.2km

Stage profiles