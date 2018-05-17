Home / News / California gallery: Van Garderen takes stage 4 TT California gallery: Van Garderen takes stage 4 TTBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 17, 2018 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialHagens Berman Axeon’s Mikkel Bjerg and Ian Garrison warmed up before the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialFilippo Ganna rode to a fifth-place time of 41:36. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialEgan Bernal is the national time trial champion in Colombia, but he still couldn’t hold off Tejay van Garderen. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialPatrick Bevin set the standard and splits for BMC Racing, only to have Tejay van Garderen beat him by 7 seconds at the end. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialCurrent U23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg had the best time early and eventually finished in sixth place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialLawson Craddock turned in a great time for EF Education First-Drapac, finishing just off the podium in fourth. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialWill Barta made it two Hagens Berman Axeon riders in the top 20. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialSky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart took third, just 32 seconds out of first. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialBrandon McNulty survived a front flat on a fast downhill section and the resulting bike change to finish 24th. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialRally Cycling brought a sharp-looking follow car out for the time trial, although the mechanic probably had a difficult time getting out of the back seat. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialCrowd favorite Taylor Phinney rode to a 14th-place finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialAmerican Neilson Powless was the top finisher for LottoNL-Jumbo, taking eighth. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time Trial2017 U.S. national time trial champion Joey Rosskopf wore his stars and stripes skinsuit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialTejay van Garderen rode to a convincing victory in the time trial, taking the yellow jersey by 23 seconds over Egan Bernal. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialTejay van Garderen was delighted to be back on the podium and in yellow, five years after he won in 2013. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4 Time TrialThe podium of Tejay van Garderen, Patrick Bevin, and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com